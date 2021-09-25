Connect with us

Tesla Applies A Gamification Strategy To Safe Driving

Tesla has released its Safety Score Beta  system, a system for assessing driving behavior and including a gamification element. Gamification usually refers to a marketing strategy — for example, getting points for shopping at your favorite stores or coffee places. Whether it’s Uber Gold or Starbucks Stars, the goal is to encourage you to spend more money to receive more points.

Tesla has taken this technique and applied it to safe driving, and I think this is brilliant. This will encourage Tesla owners to become safer drivers and reward them with a high score.

How Tesla Determines Your Safety Score

Tesla will assess the behaviors of its FSD Beta drivers based on 5 safety factors. Then these will be combined to estimate the degree to which an FSD Beta driver’s driving could result in a future collision. Tesla will combine the daily Safety scores of up to 30 days to calculate the aggregated Safety Score.

In order to determine this, it uses the Predicted Collision Frequency (PCF) formula to predict how many collisions may occur per 1 million miles driving based on the driving behaviors measured by an FSD Beta driver’s Tesla vehicle. An example of the PCF formula is below:

screenshot of the graph from Tesla’s website

Tesla explained that the formula was derived based on statistical modeling using 6 billion miles of fleet data and that it will expect to make changes to the formal in the future as more customer and data insights are gained. The PCF is converted into a 0–100 Safety Score using another formula, Safety Score = 115.382324 − 22.526504 x PCF.

The Safety Score will be displayed on the main “Safety Score” screen of the Tesla app, and Tesla added that it intends to provide drivers transparency and feedback on their driving behaviors with the score. The five safety factors that impact a driver’s safety score are:

  1. Forward collision warnings per 1,000 miles.
  2. Hard braking.
  3. Aggressive turning.
  4. Unsafe following.
  5. Forced Autopilot Disengagement.

Tesla also provided tips on how to improve your Safety Score in each of the categories and also has an FAQ section here.

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

