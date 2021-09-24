Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Targa West, Behind The Scenes — From Jokes About Extension Cords To Acing The Field In Tesla Model 3

Published

When Jurgen Lunsmann (a former V8 racing car driver) first entered Targa West 3 years ago, he had to put up with 200 jokes about extension cords from the “petrol heads.” Last year, it was about 100. This year, there was silence as he aced the field in his Tesla Model 3. Winning in a grueling 3 day, 1000 km race over a range of road conditions, he had the only electric car that was participating.

Not only was he racing an electric car, but the car was charged from a mobile generator that runs on reclaimed canola oil from the local chippy (carpenter).

Photo courtesy of Matt Clifton

As Jon Edwards from Gemtek explains: We take the waste oil from the local Vietnamese lunch bar, who empties his fryer once a week. While the oil is still hot, we tip it through a colander, which is lined with an old t-shirt. This filters out the crispy bits. The oil is then sent through a centrifuge which removes any remaining fine particles. That is the end of processing. The oil is then stored in either Jerry cans or a 205 litre fuel tank on the truck. It is fed, unprocessed, directly into the diesel engine. It runs very smoothly, producing 96% of the power of diesel and half the NOx emissions.

Jon is a retired oil and gas engineer who has become an advocate for EVs.

No extension cord, but does your car smell of hot chips?

All joking aside, this is a serious combination of high and low tech which solves a few environmental issues in one go. Adelaide, in South Australia, is seriously considering encouraging EV racing in an effort to have a quieter, more environmentally friendly racing season. The Targa West win might be the thin edge of the wedge as EVs slip quietly into motor racing sports.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Sign Up For A Local “National Drive Electric Week” Event

National Drive Electric Week runs from September 25th—October 3rd this year and serves as a nationwide celebration to heighten awareness around electric cars. There...

13 hours ago
Rodin facepalm head in hands sculpture in park in Paris Rodin facepalm head in hands sculpture in park in Paris

Cars

“Let’s Take A Tesla And F&*^ It Up!” —German Government

Is Germany okay? We are really concerned. The German Federal Ministry of Education and Research shared that there is a new type of Tesla...

1 day ago

Cars

Tesla Drivers Launch Inspiration420 Fundraiser For St. Jude Hospital

A few members of the Tesla community are going on their own Inspiration adventure to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Inspired...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

The Biden Administration Could Have An Ally In Tesla & Elon Musk If It Wanted

Elon Musk could be a huge ally to the Biden administration. After all, they have the same overall goals — or at least I...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.