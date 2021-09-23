Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Forecast: U.S. Hydropower Generation to Decline 14% in 2021 Due to Drought

Published

In our latest Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), we forecast that electricity generation from U.S. hydropower plants will be 14% lower in 2021 than it was in 2020. Extreme and exceptional drought conditions have been affecting much of the western United States, especially California and states in the Pacific Northwest, which are home to the majority of U.S. hydropower capacity.

The Pacific Northwest’s Columbia River is the fourth-largest river in the United States by volume. Its watershed, the Columbia River Basin, covers large parts of four states: Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and Montana.

In 2020, hydropower plants in these states generated 136 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity, representing 54% of U.S. hydropower generation that year.

After dry conditions and a record-breaking heat wave affected large parts of the Columbia River Basin this summer, drought emergencies were declared in counties across WashingtonOregon, and Idaho.

The dry conditions have reduced reservoir storage levels in some Columbia River Basin states. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Water and Climate Center (NWCC), reservoir storage in Montana and Washington is at or above average. However, as of the end of August 2021, reservoir storage in Oregon measured 17% of capacity, less than half its historical average capacity of 47%. Idaho reported reservoir storage at 34% of capacity, lower than its historical average capacity of 51%.

In March and April of 2021, hydropower generation in both Washington and Oregon was 10% below the 10-year (2011–20) range. Over the summer, hydropower generation in these states moved back within the 10-year range.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Electric Power Monthly

California contains 13% of the United States’ hydropower capacity; in 2020, hydropower plants in California produced 7% of the country’s hydropower generation. However, the state is experiencing intense and widespread drought this year, which has reduced water supply and hydropower generation. The reservoir at Lake Oroville, the second-largest reservoir in California, hit a historic low of 35% in August 2021, prompting the Edward Hyatt Power Plant to go offline for the first time since 1967. So far this year, hydropower generation in California has been on the lower end of its 10-year range.

In STEO, we forecast electricity generation for electricity market regions instead of state geographical boundaries. The latest STEO expects hydropower generation in the Northwest electricity region, which includes the Columbia River Basin and parts of other Rocky Mountain states, to total 120 billion kWh in 2021, a 12% decline from 2020. We expect hydropower generation in the California electricity region to be 49% lower in 2021 than in 2020, at 8.5 billion kWh.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO)

Principal contributors: Lindsay Aramayo, Tyler Hodge

Courtesy of Today in Energy

Featured graph by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), based on EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook and Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory and the U.S. Drought Monitor.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Fremont Police Department Adds Tesla Model Y To Its Fleet

The Fremont Police Department has added another Tesla to its fleet, this one is a Model Y. In the department’s latest post, it noted...

4 hours ago

Clean Transport

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Vehicle Electrification 101

By Shelby Parks  Transportation pollution affects hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. each year and is the highest source of climate pollution...

21 hours ago

Climate Change

Climate & Security in the Asia Pacific Region

How Australia’s lack of action is leading to insecurity in the area.

September 15, 2021

Clean Power

California Readers — Please Vote on the Recall!

A special note here: an election is happening right now in California that has huge ramifications for clean energy and the climate. Just as...

September 13, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.