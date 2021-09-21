Tesla Donated A Solar Roof Worth At Least $150,000 To Buffalo Heritage Carousel In 2020

In August 2020, The Buffalo News reported that Tesla donated a solar roof to the Buffalo Heritage Carousel at Canalside, which was scheduled to open in the spring of 2021. The article noted that the black tiles were made at Tesla’s factory in South Buffalo and that each would be stamped “Assembled in Buffalo, NY, USA.” Today, Tesla shared a stunning video of the carousel on Twitter with the caption, “Solar Roof powers Buffalo Heritage Carousel in NY.”

Solar Roof powers Buffalo Heritage Carousel in NY 🌞 pic.twitter.com/cxFFwmuQ2e — Tesla (@Tesla) September 20, 2021

When Tesla made the donation, Laurie Hauer-LaDuca, who is the president of Buffalo Heritage Carousel, said:

“With the support of Tesla, this rare and historic carousel will be powered by the sun and offer a new family recreational and educational attraction located along the boardwalk.

“We are so proud to be a local showcase for the solar roof tiles that are ‘made in Buffalo, New York.'”

The article noted that Tesla didn’t put a dollar value on the solar roof, which consists of two tiers. However, Corky Burger, the organization’s capital campaign director, said that estimates received before Tesla stepped forward came in at around $150,000.

The octagonal roundhouse was designed by eco_logic STUDIO houses a vintage park-style menagerie carousel that was manufactured in 1924 by Spillman Engineering Co.

Advertisement