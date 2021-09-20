Report Of A Tesla Factory In Russia Debunked By Elon Musk

A Russian news site, Arguments of the Week, reported that the first Tesla Russian plant will be built in Korolev, the heart of Russian cosmonautics. Korolev is near Moscow and the article noted that this was confirmed by two sources in the Ministry of Industry and Trade as well as the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

One of the sources at the Russian Federation Chamber of Commerce and Industry said, “In principle, the decision on the plant in Korolev was made in the Kremlin.”

The article noted that this was symbolic, as Elon Musk is well known for his love of Russian astronautics and history. Another source told Arguments of the Week that the advantages of Korolev include the significance of its historically concentrated highly qualified personnel who can begin working in high-tech production without the need for retraining. According to the report, the proposal to build the Tesla plant in Russia was made previously made by the governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov.

Debunked

When Ray4Tesla asked if Giga Russia was coming, Elon Musk replied that Tesla hasn’t yet decided on a 4th Gigafactory location. However, Elon didn’t say there would never be a factory there — just that Tesla hasn’t made any decisions yet.

Tesla has not yet decided on a fourth Gigafactory location — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 20, 2021

For now, all we have is that one report and Elon’s confirmation that it’s not a Gigafactory. It’s exciting to think about as we watch Tesla continue to rapidly grow.

