Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Chevy Bolt
Chevy Bolt charging in California. Photo by Kyle Field, CleanTechnica.

Cars

GM Tells Bolt Owners To Park 50 Feet Away From Other Cars, Extends EV Production Halt

Published

General Motors (GM) has told some of its Chevy Bolt owners to park 50 feet away from other cars so they won’t be at risk if a spontaneous fire breaks out, Bloomberg has reported. The automaker has recalled around 142,000 Bolts sold since 2016 because the batteries could catch on fire. This has cost GM $1.8 billion so far and the article noted that owners will be even more upset by the news since they are already limiting the use of their Bolt so that it doesn’t overheat the battery.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has identified 13 fires in Bolts. GM said that the fires are rare and are the result of two defects that are caused by a manufacturing problem in LG plants in Michigan and South Korea.

One day after this bit of news, Reuters reported that GM extended the production halt at its Orion Assembly plant until October 15th. It’s also cutting production at six other North American assembly plants due to the semiconductor chip shortage. Reuters added that the company has no plans to resume Bolt production or sales until it is satisfied that the recall will address the fire risk issue. It’s not know how long GM will need in order to get replacement battery modules for the recalled Bolts. The company said that the additional three-week production halt at its Bolt plant comes as it continues “to work with our supplier to update manufacturing processes.”

Some GM Bolt Owners No Longer Want Their EV

Upon hearing the news that they pretty much can’t use their car, some GM Bolt owners are selling their EVs back to GM. CNN, also noting that GM had recommended that Bolt owners restrict the use of their cars to avoid straining the batteries and park them away from their homes, conducted an interview with a few Bolt owners. One said that they were not comfortable having the vehicle at this point and that GM didn’t even know how long this would take to resolve.

GM’s customer service was also lacking and one Bolt owner was on hold for almost an hour. Another one was worried about the safety of her home if her car were to have suddenly ignited, so GM offered her a 150-foot charging cable. This person was told by another GM dealer that such a cable didn’t even exist. Other Bolt owners were reportedly asking for buybacks. For those wanting GM to buy back the car, it’s reportedly a time consuming process involving a lot of paperwork — and GM may not even buy back the car.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Can Automakers Team Up To Catch Tesla?

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris If you can’t beat ‘em on your own, maybe you can join up with someone else to beat ‘em....

14 hours ago
Chevy Bolt Chevy Bolt

Cars

Chevy Bolt’s Battery Issues Could Be A Blessing In Disguise For General Motors

When I read this brilliant article by Paul Fosse on why the new BYD Dolphin will convince millions to go electric, my first thought was,...

September 7, 2021
2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV 2022 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Cars

More Chevy Bolt Battery Woes As GM Shuts Down Production

GM has shut down production of the Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV while it searches for an answer to the battery fire problem.

August 31, 2021

Cars

3 Electric Vehicles Are Class Leaders In California — Chevy Bolt, Tesla Model 3, Tesla Model Y

As reported earlier today, electric vehicles are seeing a higher share of auto sales in California than ever before. The Tesla Model Y is...

August 28, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.