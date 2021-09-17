Connect with us

Louisiana Man & Elon Musk Fan Dying Of Cancer Got His Wish To Experience A Tesla

Published

My friend and fellow Louisianan Cole Davis recently received his Tesla Model 3. Yesterday, he shared the story of Brian Toler, who has only a few days left to live. Cole wanted to give Brian an experience in the Tesla Model S Plaid, but neither of us know any Plaid owners in in our area (southeast Louisiana). Brian’s other wish was to see a horse, which Cole’s mother was able to help make happen.

Cole told me that Brian was fighting cancer and beating it with chemotherapy when he ended up catching Covid-19. In order to beat Covid, the doctors took him off of chemo, since it compromised his immune system. Once Brian got better from Covid, they found that the cancer progressed to a point where he didn’t have much longer to live. Cole told me three days — that was yesterday.

DeeDee Dupree, who is Brian’s sister, shared several photos and video of Brian getting his wishes. She wrote:

“Today we met the kindest lady name Milissa Davis. Her and her son Cole showed so much love and kindness to my brother Brian Toler and helped complete another item on his bucket list. She has a center called Serenity Sensory Healing where she has an amazing miniature horse named Knox that interacts so tenderly with people with disabilities. It was such a great experience watching the horse kiss Brian and seem to know just what he needed.

“And is if that experience wasn’t enough, her son took Brian, Donna Daigle and myself in a ride in his Tesla. Anyone that knows Brian knows he loves Corvettes and Teslas and Elon Musk. We can’t thank them enough for the great experience and for the kindness they showed to Brian. As most of you know Brian is unfortunately losing the battle with cancer this go round but if he tells me and Donna he’d like to do something. We jump in and try to make it happen. We appreciate Milissa Davis for helping us achieve this wonderful experience today. IF you haven’t ever heard of Serenity Sensory Healing go check them out. Once again, we say THANK YOU for today.”

You can view the photos and videos of Brian’s experience here.

Featured image by Cole Davis, used with permission. 

 
Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

