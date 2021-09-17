Connect with us

Photo courtesy by Trevor (Tesla Owners Online) used with permission

Could There Be A New Tesla Model 3/Y Performance Coming?

Published

Trevor with Tesla Owners Online found something interesting and shared it in the forum. He was given evidence by a trusted source that points to a new Model 3 Performance and Model Y Performance in the latest firmware, which includes the following text strings:

model3_performance_v2
modely_performance_v2

Trevor’s source is an expert in Tesla drivetrains and suggested that there’s a possibility that Tesla could update its motors with carbon over-wrapped rotors similar to what the Model S Plaid has. This would provide increased performance and more sustained acceleration above 60 mph.

Trevor added, “We don’t know for sure as this is speculation but I tend to agree with the source that this makes the most sense based on what Tesla has been able to accomplish with the Plaid drivetrain. There’s always a possibility of adding a third motor but I think would be cost-prohibitive, wrapping the rotors would be cheaper and offer better performance if amperage could be increased to the inverters.

“Time will tell…”

It makes sense that Tesla would eventually update its high-performance vehicles’ motors with carbon over-wrapped rotors. What do you think?

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

