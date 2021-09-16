OG Tesla Roadster Owner Trades His Roadster For An NFT

Whats Inside? host, Dan Markham, has sold his original Tesla Roadster for an NFT and shared the experience about it on his YouTube channel. An NFT is a “non-fungible token,” which is a unit of data stored on the blockchain. This certifies a digital asset to be unique and not interchangeable. Most NFTs are photos, videos, GIFs, or audio and some can even come with a physical object. I’ve sold one, and a word of advice: you need to have some money set aside to even get started due to Ethereum gas fees being extremely high. I think the highest I paid in gas fees was over $100 just to accept a sale.

Dan was able to buy his original Tesla Roadster when he took back the deposit for a next-gen Roadster after winning a free one from Tesla referrals. Dan explained that, today, original Tesla Roadsters are hard to find and buy, and the prices have gone up. He added that he thinks they will be worth a quarter-million dollars eventually, with the possibility of even being worth one million dollars one day.

“They made so few of these Tesla Roadsters and Tesla has changed the game for not just electric cars but the entire automotive industry. So I thought, what better way to sell this thing or to get rid of it than to do it in one of the craziest and most ‘What’s Inside’ ways possible?”

The NFT that Dan traded his Roadster for was a V Friends NFT from Gary Vaynerchuck, who he later described in the video as a good friend with a great legacy-building mindset.

Who Bought It?

Before I dive into who bought it, I will say that I know this person and consider him a dear friend. We met online in early 2019 when he randomly reached out to me and said that he heard about my story, how Elon was kind to me, and that he wanted me to have one of the first copies of his comic book, which was called The Adventures of Starman. So, along with Dan, I, too, have a copy!

I am incredibly grateful to @garyvee and the @veefriends community. I traded my vee friends NFT epic positive porcupine for my dream car, the original Starman Tesla roaster. This was only possible because of vee friends. I love you guys. Thank you 🖤https://t.co/9KCIWhcDkI pic.twitter.com/YyDfpxdukd — Eli Burton (@EliBurton_) September 15, 2021

Dan also got to know Eli before this sale. I think this is one of the most beautiful aspects of the Tesla community — good people meeting each other and working on different positive projects together. Dan met Eli Burton at a Boring Company event and they became friends, and now here they are, trading an NFT for a Tesla Roadster and potentially adding value to both.

Backing the NFT with a value of a Tesla Roadster is something that will benefit Vaynerchuck, and perhaps both items will eventually be valued at $1 million as Dan said.

This is an awesome story. You can watch Dan’s full video here.

