Lucid Air Dream Edition Gets 520 Mile EPA Range Rating

If you want the electric car with the longest range, plunk down $169,000 for a Lucid Air Dream Edition, which the EPA says has a range of 520 miles. That’s an extra hundred miles or so more than its nearest rival, the Tesla Model S, which costs a mere $89,900. The company says the government has now rated 6 models of the Lucid Air and all of them can travel further on a single charge than any other electric cars sold in America.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition comes in two flavors — Range and Performance. Both come with 113 kWh battery packs. While that is somewhat larger than the 100 kWh battery of the Model S, all that range is more than just a function of a larger battery. “This landmark has been achieved … not by simply installing an oversize battery pack,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson tells Engadget. “Our race-proven 900V battery and battery management system technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox [drivetrain] technology endow Lucid Air with ultra high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy.” A low 0.21 coefficient of drag helps, too, especially at highway speeds.

All those considerations result in a production car that can go 4.6 miles per kWh. The Tesla Model S Long Range can “only” manage 4.01 miles per kWh. Despite being known as the “range” version of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, the car still kicks out 993 horsepower — enough to move it from rest to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 168 mph.

The 1,111 horsepower performance version has a range of 471 miles and the 800 horsepower Lucid Air Grand Touring ($139,000) will go 516 miles on a single charge. All testing was done with 19 inch wheels. Actual range will likely be noticeably less with the available 21″ wheels. The entry level Lucid Air sells for a modest $80,000.

Lucid claims its cars will be available for sale in the second half of this year. That leaves the company just over 3 months to get cars out the door. Like another electric car company that shall remain nameless — let’s call it Brand T — Lucid has already missed a number of manufacturing deadlines.

Is any car worth $169,000? It is if you absolutely must have the car with the longest range of any car in America. It’s pretty cool looking, too. Lucid may not sell many Dream Edition range models, but for those who can afford one, it promises to offer an exceptional driving experience. As it should for that amount of money. Bragging rights don’t come cheap.

Advertisement