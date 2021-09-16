Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Lucid Air headlights
Lucid Air

Cars

Lucid Air Dream Edition Gets 520 Mile EPA Range Rating

The top version of the Lucid Air has the longest range of any electric car sold in America.

Published

If you want the electric car with the longest range, plunk down $169,000 for a Lucid Air Dream Edition, which the EPA says has a range of 520 miles. That’s an extra hundred miles or so more than its nearest rival, the Tesla Model S, which costs a mere $89,900. The company says the government has now rated 6 models of the Lucid Air and all of them can travel further on a single charge than any other electric cars sold in America.

The Lucid Air Dream Edition comes in two flavors — Range and Performance. Both come with 113 kWh battery packs. While that is somewhat larger than the 100 kWh battery of the Model S, all that range is more than just a function of a larger battery. “This landmark has been achieved … not by simply installing an oversize battery pack,” Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson tells Engadget. “Our race-proven 900V battery and battery management system technology, our miniaturized drive units, coupled with our Wunderbox [drivetrain] technology endow Lucid Air with ultra high efficiency, enabling it to travel more miles from less battery energy.” A low 0.21 coefficient of drag helps, too, especially at highway speeds.

Courtesy or Lucid Motors

All those considerations result in a production car that can go 4.6 miles per kWh. The Tesla Model S Long Range can “only” manage 4.01 miles per kWh. Despite being known as the “range” version of the Lucid Air Dream Edition, the car still kicks out 993 horsepower — enough to move it from rest to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 168 mph.

The 1,111 horsepower performance version has a range of 471 miles and the 800 horsepower Lucid Air Grand Touring ($139,000) will go 516 miles on a single charge. All testing was done with 19 inch wheels. Actual range will likely be noticeably less with the available 21″ wheels. The entry level Lucid Air sells for a modest $80,000.

Courtesy or Lucid Motors

Lucid claims its cars will be available for sale in the second half of this year. That leaves the company just over 3 months to get cars out the door. Like another electric car company that shall remain nameless — let’s call it Brand T — Lucid has already missed a number of manufacturing deadlines.

Is any car worth $169,000? It is if you absolutely must have the car with the longest range of any car in America. It’s pretty cool looking, too. Lucid may not sell many Dream Edition range models, but for those who can afford one, it promises to offer an exceptional driving experience. As it should for that amount of money. Bragging rights don’t come cheap.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

The New Crop of Electric Vehicle Startups Won’t Have Tesla’s “First-Mover” Advantage

Originally posted on EVANNEX. by Charles Morris A gaggle of young EV companies, many of them heavily covered in the press during the recent spurt of...

June 28, 2021

Cars

These 5 Plugin Vehicle Models Would Benefit Most From Proposed US EV Tax Credit Update (Chart)

As we reported recently, there’s a big cleantech bill moving through the US Congress that would revive, extend, and expand the zero-emission vehicle tax...

June 4, 2021

Cars

Connecticut Dealerships Are Trying To Block The New EV Freedom Bill — Sign Petition For EV Freedom

Connecticut is fighting for EV freedom, and dealerships are fighting against this just as intently. The EV Club of Connecticut recently launched a new...

April 9, 2021
Lucid Air front seats and roof Lucid Air front seats and roof

Cars

Tesla & Lucid: The Similarities & Differences

Originally published on EV Annex. Legacy automakers are beginning to introduce new electric vehicles. So far, however, they’ve been unable to catch up to Tesla...

March 28, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.