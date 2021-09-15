Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Solar
Tesla offers solar power systems at some of the lowest prices in the industry. Photo courtesy of Tesla, 2021.

Rooftop Solar

Tesla Cuts Cost of Solar Panels and Solar Roof with New $500 Referral Bonus

Published

While Tesla is currently best known for its electric cars, the company provides solar power systems to consumers as well. In fact, they do this at one of the lowest prices in the industry – currently about $2.01/watt before incentives. This week, Tesla quietly started offering a new incentive to those considering the purchase of a Tesla solar panel or solar roof system: $500 cash back.

To take advantage of this offer, you need a Tesla referral code or link – that same code you use to get free supercharging on a Tesla car purchase. Any current Tesla car owner or Tesla solar owner can provide you with the code or link – just ask them. If you need one, feel free to use mine:

Tesla Referral Link <– use this for a cash bonus on your Tesla solar purchase

If ordering by phone or chat, you can use Tesla referral code: christopher55570

Tesla Solar

Tesla offers solar power systems at some of the lowest prices in the industry. Photo courtesy of Tesla, 2021.

The referral code discount for solar is not new, but before last week, the incentive was just $100, so Tesla just increased that by five times. Current Tesla owners who refer new buyers to Tesla solar also get a $500 incentive, an increase from the previous $400 bounty. The $500 payment is sent to buyer and referrer after the solar power system has been successfully installed at the new customer’s residence.

As our own Johnna Crider wrote, Tesla Solar has been becoming more affordable. Tesla recently dropped the interest rate from 5.99% to 0.99% (10 year term) for those who prefer to finance their solar purchase. Although this APR is subject to change, a lower interest rate saves customers thousands of dollars in interest over the term of the loan. And because it is a purchase, not a rental or lease, the customer is eligible for any local, state or federal incentives.

As for why Tesla Solar is so much cheaper than the competition, our editor Zach Shahan wrote about this recently after an exchange with Elon Musk over Twitter. As Elon explained, the cost of materials and installation is not super-high. The reason most competitors charge more is that they have the overhead of salespeople. Just as Tesla eliminated the need for car salespeople and dealerships by taking the ordering and buying process online, they’ve done the same for solar systems. Also, by providing a limited number of configurations (small, medium and large systems) the company has eliminated much of the manual effort involved in putting together a system.

When Tesla acquired Solar City’s solar business in 2016, some were skeptical about the deal, and some thought it made perfect sense. For Elon Musk, the acquisition was a no-brainer: if you’re trying to wean the world from its fossil fuel addiction, you can’t just fix the transportation sector by displacing gas-powered cars with electric ones, you have to address the consumer power market too. And so Tesla has been installing solar power systems, residential batteries and massive commercial battery power systems in an effort to eliminate fossil fuels as the primary source of electrical power.

Is there a catch to signing up for Tesla solar? Sort of. It’s clear from his Tweets and earnings calls comments that Musk believes that solar power systems are much less valuable without battery storage. So at this point, you cannot purchase a solar panel system or solar roof from Tesla without one or more of Tesla’s PowerWall batteries. And these batteries aren’t exactly cheap ($10,500 at publication time – $6,500 for the first PowerWall and a flat fee of $4,000 for installation of up to four). The benefits of having battery storage in your solar system are huge: you can shift your power usage from peak levels to off-peak levels, reducing your impact on the grid and saving you money. You also have emergency back-up power in the result of a blackout or grid failure – something we’ve been seeing more frequently with super storms and the impacts of climate change. But the fact remains that these batteries do increase the cost of a system, and this should be considered as you make your own choice about what type of solar power system to install at your own home.

Read more about the Tesla referral program or about Tesla solar.

(note: article edited to clarify cost of PowerWall hardware vs. cost of installation)

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

is an EV and alternative fuel enthusiast who has been writing about technology since 2003.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Bringing Solar & Tesla Batteries To Restaurants In New Orleans To “Stay Lit,” And How You Can Help

Several organizations are bringing solar to New Orleans restaurants in an effort to “Stay Lit” as a part of hurricane preparedness, Big Easy Magazine...

3 days ago
Panther National sustainable Tesla community Panther National sustainable Tesla community

Batteries

Panther National Partners With Tesla To Build A Cleaner Luxury Community

Tesla is building a new 218-home luxury development in Florida with solar roofs, batteries, and EV chargers, Yahoo! News reports. Centaur US Holdings is...

August 8, 2021

Batteries

Tesla Installed 85 Megawatts of Rooftop Solar Power in 2nd Quarter, But That Doesn’t Actually Show Demand

Last quarter, Tesla installed 85 megawatts (MW) of rooftop solar power across the United States. That’s up from a mere 26 MW in Q2...

July 29, 2021

Clean Power

Tesla’s 2016 SolarCity Acquisition Was Approved By 85% Of Tesla’s Shareholders

One of the top cleantech stories of recent weeks (or months) in the mainstream media has been Elon Musk’s trial regarding Tesla’s acquisition of...

July 21, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.