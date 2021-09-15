Connect with us

Image courtesy of Cupra

Here They Come — The Electric Orchestra Getting Ready To Play In Australia

If I was sitting in the front row waiting for an orchestral concert, I would be listening to the players tuning up. At first, it would be a cacophony of sounds, gradually resolving into notes, and then silence. As the conductor raised his arms, there would be silence, and then beautiful music.

Watching the EV revolution in Australia, I think we are now in that pause of silence, and any moment the music will start.

Volvo reports that it has sold out of its Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 and there are hundreds on backorder. Amazing considering it is $20,000 more expensive that a Tesla Model 3 SR+. A new delivery is expected in February 2022. The Polestar 2 is also expected sometime next year.

Volvo XC40 Recharge P8 AWD in sage green. Image courtesy of Volvo.

Rivian has flown in two EV models for testing. (Maybe they’ll drive to Winton?) Their arrival has sparked intense interest with many prospective buyers keen to own an electric ute with the capabilities and luxury that only a Rivian can offer. When will the Rivian R1T electric ute and R1S electric SUV be on sale here, is the question on everybody’s drooling lips as they watch the first salable models drive off the production line in Normal today. These utes will tow your boat and won’t ruin your weekend.

Three Tesla Model Ys have arrived Down Under for testing in Australia and New Zealand, one of each flavor (Standard Range, Long Range, Performance). The delivery timetable for right-hand drive markets appears to be Singapore, Hong Kong, UK, and then Australia by the second quarter of 2022. These will be coming from China, as all US production is being gobbled up by the US domestic market.

The Cupra Born (a sporty and hip cousin of the VW ID.3) will be the first affordable European EV to be brought to Australia by Volkswagen. It should be here by the end of 2022. Those of you jumping up and down and asking about the Renault Zoe probably don’t realize it was withdrawn from sale sometime back. Volkswagen will import the ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq after this. 

The big question is, will the Chinese pip them all to the post?

Featured image courtesy of Cupra

 
David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

