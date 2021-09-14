The Australian states are falling over each other to bring fast chargers to the public. Western Australia has the longest electric highway in the country. Queensland is expanding the QESH (Queensland Electric Superhighway) west to the gem fields of Emerald, the dinosaurs of Winton, and the mining town of Mt Isa.

Now New South Wales is planning to install 1000 “fast” charging bays along major routes. Just as well, as many Tesla Model 3s are being delivered to eager customers this week after sitting waiting for the EV subsidy to kick in September 1.

NSW is claiming bragging rights as the state with more EV charging stations than all the other Australian states and territories combined. This competition between the states can only lead to good things for EV drivers. The 350 kW chargers being installed mean you can charge up in the same time it takes to get a cup of coffee. They should be selling the rights to coffee vans at the charging station.

It is interesting that Energy Minister for NSW Matt Kean is calling this part of his own Master Plan. He drives a Tesla Model 3.

On our recent trip to Winton, a quick check of PlugShare data at the spots we stopped revealed that there weren’t too many electric cars using QESH, and even fewer using the destination chargers at the hotels. However, as the sales volume picks up, as it undoubtedly will, there will need to be more than one charger at each station.

Next year, we hope to drive through NSW and down into Victoria (covid willing), and we’ll check out the charging infrastructure personally. Until then, we wish NSW well and hope that the chargers can keep up with the boatloads of Teslas, Volvos, BYDs, and Hyundais that are coming to Australia.

