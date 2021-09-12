Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Earth from Space blue marble moon picture
NASA has long had a role in studying our own planet, as well as the cosmos (Credit: NASA)

Climate Change

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson Pushes Continued Climate Research & Aircraft Sustainability

NASA is focusing on making aircraft more sustainable 

Published

Last Thursday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson joined a White House event to highlight some of the progress the space agency has been working on to combat climate change. Nelson is relatively new to the role of NASA Administrator, having been appointed by President Biden in May after former administrator Jim Bridenstine resigned. Nelson spoke mainly about NASA’s efforts to further sustainability in aviation by increasing fuel efficiency and reducing fuel emissions. “Our aeronautics researchers are developing and testing new green technologies for next generation aircraft, new automation tools for greener and safer airspace operations, and sustainable energy options for aircraft propulsion,” Nelson said.

The Administrator highlighted NASA’s bold plan to reduce aviation-related carbon emissions by over 3 billion gallons by 2030. The plan will be pushed in part by the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Grand Challenge (SAFGC), which aims to use public companies to hit this goal. The challenge also aims for sustainable fuel to take over 100% of aviation fuel demand by 2050. NASA also plans to work with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to reduce carbon emissions and transition aircraft to more sustainable models. The two agencies plan to use the newly unveiled Sustainable Flight National Partnership to achieve these goals.

Launched in 1960, TIROS was NASA’s first weather satellite (credit: NASA)

Nelson’s talk is part of a broader focus at NASA towards combating climate change. The space agency has been studying the earth to some degree since the 1960s, which is when America’s first weather satellite, TIROS, was launched. However, until the 1970s, NASA was never tasked explicitly with studying the Earth’s climate. That burden fell upon agencies like the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the Weather Bureau, which is now known as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). During this time period, NASA would develop satellites and research instruments that would be managed by the USGS and the Weather Bureau.

NASA’s priorities shifted in the ’70s, however, with Congress gutting the other two agencies. NASA inherited much of their focus in 1976, with congressional revision of the space act. This revision granted NASA with the ability to study ozone in the Earth’s atmosphere, giving the space agency enough precedent to study other climate issues. Since then, NASA has launched and managed many satellites with the explicit priority of monitoring changing factors related to the Earth’s climate.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Harry Stoltz is an aspiring organic chemist, and a volunteer student researcher at the California Institute of Technology. He is fascinated by cutting edge technology and a clean future. Harry is the Lead Space Correspondent for CleanTechnica, and also writes about clean energy, self-driving cars, and battery tech. You can find Harry on Twitter @harrystoltz1.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Transport

NASA Begins Air Taxi Flight Testing with Joby

NASA began flight testing Monday with Joby Aviation’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft as part of the agency’s Advanced Air Mobility (AAM)...

September 5, 2021

Clean Power

Space Mission Tests NREL Perovskite Solar Cells

https://www.nrel.gov/news/features/2021/media/20210830-nasa-shutterstock-1061512492.mp4 Article courtesy of NREL. by Wayne Hicks On a clear night, Kaitlyn VanSant will be able to watch her work whiz by. Knowing the...

August 28, 2021

Clean Power

Teams Ride Wave of Winnings to Succeed in Water Desalination Challenge

Seasoned Waves to Water Prize competitors are developing novel, wave-powered desalination devices that can provide clean drinking water to coastal and island communities as...

August 17, 2021

Climate Change

5 Flags To Watch The Day After The Olympics End

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Brenda Ekwurzel, Senior Climate Scientist, Director of Climate Science The day after the Olympics end,...

August 8, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.