Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

XPeng P7 Tops China EV Startup Sales Chart in August — By Far

Published

There are all kinds of electric vehicle sales competitions around the globe, and we write about a lot of them. A rather interesting one is the EV sales competition among Chinese EV startups. No other country has as many competitive, successful, fast-blooming EV startups as China. There are many in China that I can’t even name. The most interesting ones for me, and many others, are XPeng and NIO. I’m just very impressed with their vehicles — which are basically computers on wheels — and I know they are both rolling into Europe and could (possibly) even one day be in the American market.

NIO had another growth month in August, accumulating 5,880 sales across the ES6, EC6, and ES8. However, XPeng triumphed over that total with just one model last month. XPeng scored a record 6,165 sales of its P7 sedan in August. The XPeng G3 also grabbed a bit of attention, but then the G3 faded away.

In the overall plugin model market, the XPeng P7 is #10 when it comes to January–July sales. And if you took out plugin hybrids, the P7 would be 8th. Furthermore, the P7’s sales just seem to be growing and growing, so we could well see a higher score again next month. In fact, I expect it.

Concerning August sales, no other model even came within 1500 sales of tying the P7. For much more on the electric smart sedan, read this thorough Xpeng P7 page?

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla’s Sales Growth In Europe Keeps Going Strong (Graph)

Tesla production and sales stats tracker Troy Teslike put out a noteworthy, eye-catching graph this week regarding Tesla registrations in Europe. As you can...

7 hours ago

Cars

Infographic: Best-Selling Vehicles in Each of the World’s Countries

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris If you’re a car buff, and have traveled abroad, you’ve doubtless noticed that the mix of auto brands you...

17 hours ago

Cars

Finally, Affordable EVs Are Coming, & The Ora Good Cat Will Be The First Of Many

Over the past 10 years or so, a lot of new energy vehicle startups and legacy OEMs have followed the same formula of starting...

3 days ago

Cars

Tesla China Just Opened Asia’s Largest Tesla Delivery Center

Tesla China officially opened Asia’s largest single Tesla delivery center today. The news comes from Jay in Shanghai, a great source for breaking Tesla...

3 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.