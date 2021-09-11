XPeng P7 Tops China EV Startup Sales Chart in August — By Far

There are all kinds of electric vehicle sales competitions around the globe, and we write about a lot of them. A rather interesting one is the EV sales competition among Chinese EV startups. No other country has as many competitive, successful, fast-blooming EV startups as China. There are many in China that I can’t even name. The most interesting ones for me, and many others, are XPeng and NIO. I’m just very impressed with their vehicles — which are basically computers on wheels — and I know they are both rolling into Europe and could (possibly) even one day be in the American market.

NIO had another growth month in August, accumulating 5,880 sales across the ES6, EC6, and ES8. However, XPeng triumphed over that total with just one model last month. XPeng scored a record 6,165 sales of its P7 sedan in August. The XPeng G3 also grabbed a bit of attention, but then the G3 faded away.

XPeng P7 was the bestseller among new EV makers in China, according to CPCA August 2021 sales report. #GoElectric $XPEV #DriveDifferent pic.twitter.com/MiAYrXa91R — XPeng Motors (@XPengMotors) September 12, 2021

In the overall plugin model market, the XPeng P7 is #10 when it comes to January–July sales. And if you took out plugin hybrids, the P7 would be 8th. Furthermore, the P7’s sales just seem to be growing and growing, so we could well see a higher score again next month. In fact, I expect it.

Concerning August sales, no other model even came within 1500 sales of tying the P7. For much more on the electric smart sedan, read this thorough Xpeng P7 page?

