40-Year Slog Through Solar Panel Wilderness Ends In Vindication…For The Robots

When the topic turns to making a solar panel in the US, it’s easy to poke fun. After all, the Land of the Free dominated close to 100% of global solar manufacturing for decades after Bell Labs introduced the first practical solar cell in 1954, only to see the PV party screech to a stop-stop when the go-go 1980s hit. Japan took the lead, then China picked up the torch and it’s been virtual cricket chirps for major US solar makers ever since. One exception is the firm First Solar, and now that the Biden administration has turned up the heat on solar power it looks like all that hard work could be about to pay off.

Whatever Happened To Solar Panel Making In The Land Of The Free?

The heat came earlier this week in the form of the new Solar Futures Study from the US Department of Energy’s National Renewable Energy Laboratory. The study draws a roadmap for solar energy to account for 40% of the nation’s electric grid by 2035.

That prompted an outburst of skepticism. The target year of 2035 is just around the corner, and 40% is a long row to hoe considering that solar currently has a toehold of just 3%. The shaky state of affairs in the domestic solar manufacturing industry doesn’t exactly inspire confidence, either.

To be clear, First Solar is not the only solar panel manufacturer in the US. Our friends over at The Atlantic published a handy list of solar manufacturers back in 2018, after former President Trump imposed a new solar panel tariff that threw a monkey wrench into the whole domestic solar industry. They pointed out that there is actually a lot more making going on in the US than one might think.

However, The Atlantic also noted that most of the so-called domestic solar panel activity consists of assembling parts made overseas. Some of the companies on its list are also headquartered overseas, with branches in the US.

So, what happened? The US had a chance to restart its homegrown solar industry during the Bush administration after the turn of the 21st century, when the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office initiated federal funding for a domestic solar firm called Solyndra.

I know, right? Remember them? The loan was ultimately approved at the beginning of the Obama administration, but Solyndra crashed and burned in 2011. The company was unable to compete against low-cost manufacturing in China and elsewhere, just like every other US firm with visions of stateside solar panel manufacturing dancing in its head.

A Real Solar Panel Maker In Real America, With Robots

Where were we? Oh right, practically the only holdout of any consequence has been First Solar. With R&D roots going back to the 1980s, First Solar is no mere assembler of parts. The company was founded in 1999 and it cemented a solar cell research relationship with the US Department of Energy back in 2003.

CleanTechnica has been following First Solar’s ups and downs since the early years of the Obama administration. One notable breakthrough occurred in 2018, when First Solar announced plans to expand its existing footprint in Ohio with a second thin film solar manufacturing facility in Lake Township.

Thin film solar is something of a wallflower because its conversion efficiency is generally lower than conventional silicon solar cells. However, the combination of inexpensive materials, lower manufacturing costs, and a wider range of application can tip the scales.

Here’s what we said in 2018:

“Now that the dust is settling down from President* Trump’s new PV tariff, it looks like we have a winner: US-based First Solar hopes to open a gigantic new 1.2 gigawatt factory in Ohio to roll out its Series 6 thin film PV technology. “Roll” is the key word here. Thin film PV can be produced through low cost, fully automated, high output roll-to-roll systems. In other words, although the new factory is expected to generate 500 new jobs in Ohio, the heavy lifting will be done by robots.”

That’s right, robots. First Solar has brought hundreds of permanent solar jobs to Ohio in addition to thousands of construction jobs, but its judicious use of automation is a cost-cutter that enables its Series 6 solar module to compete with overseas manufacturers.

“Designed and developed at the Company’s research and development centers in California and Ohio, the module is produced in just 3.5 hours using sophisticated, fully-integrated manufacturing processes,” explains First Solar.

The company also estimates that the carbon footprint of its thin film manufacturing process is 6 times lower than conventional silicon solar panels, which also gives it a competitive edge in the global carbon-cutting race.

Thin Film Solar Gets Its Shining Moment, In Ohio

That facility started up in 2019. Last summer First Solar also broke ground on a third solar panel plant aimed at 3.3 gigawatts in output, with operation anticipated in 2023.

