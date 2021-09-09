Tesla Model S Plaid Sets World Record At Nurburgring — Congrats, Team Tesla! (VIDEO)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has shared the news that Tesla’s Model S Plaid set an official world speed record for a production EV at Nurburgring. The vehicle was completely unmodified and came directly from the factory. Elon added that next would be a modified Plaid with added aero surfaces, carbon brakes, and track tires — things that can be done without Tesla being in the loop. The Plaid ran a 7:30.9 which was faster than the recent record set by Porsche with the Taycan Turbo in 2019 (7:42.3)

Tesla Model S Plaid just set official world speed record for a production electric car at Nurburgring. Completely unmodified, directly from factory. pic.twitter.com/AaiFtfW5Ht — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 9, 2021

This news comes just after Edmunds published a disastrous review of the Tesla Model S Plaid. That review is disastrous because it was mostly full of bias, but also because it stated that the car was too fast. Come again? Too fast? According to the review, the Tesla Model S Plaid is “a waste of money.”

The reviewer had a lot to say about the yoke, calling the Model S Plaid a “marketing exercise designed to create attention for an aging car to satiate the ego of multimillionaires in cocktail bars.”

I may not be a multimillionaire, but I’ve been inside the Model S Plaid and I can assure you that it had that new car smell. Perhaps the age of the Model S is something he was taking a shot at here, but I disagreed with his opinion, and others who know much more about the car than me have said its’ full of new components and design internally.

Edmunds is owned by CarMax. Since 1996, it has operated new vehicle dealerships for Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Toyota and Nissan in addition to its used car centers. As of early 2021, all but the Toyota dealership has shut down. Is it any wonder they’re pissed at Tesla? — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 8, 2021

However, not even Edmunds can steal the glory from Tesla’s success — no matter how negatively toned their video review was. They may get their clicks, but Tesla is still setting records and will continue to do so. Congrats to Elon Musk, Tesla, and the various teams behind this marvelous car.

Touristen Niko visited the Nürburgring Nordschleife since he’d heard rumors of Tesla attempting to do a lap record with the Plaid. He was able to film both cars and various sections of the track. Take a look:

