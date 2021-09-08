Connect with us

Tesla Granted A New Patent For Laser Beam Technology That Cleans Windshields & Solar PV Assemblies

Published

Sawyer Merritt shared some exciting Tesla news regarding patents and laser beams today. Along with a screenshot of the patent, he summarized that Tesla had been granted a new patent for laser beams cleaning the debris off of a car windshield. The patent is for Pulsed Laser Cleaning of Debris Accumulated on Glass Articles In Vehicles and Photovoltaic Assemblies. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Tesla will replace windshield wipers, though. It could just be about cleaning solar panels, including solar panels built into cars.

The patent gives Tesla the exclusive right for the invention. In the filing, Tesla said:

“A cleaning system for a vehicle includes a beam optics assembly that emits a laser beam to irradiate a region on a glass article of the vehicle, debris detection circuitry that detects debris accumulated over the region, and control circuitry. The control circuitry calibrates a set of parameters associated with the laser beam emitted from the beam optics assembly based on detection of the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article, controls an exposure level of the laser beam on the debris accumulated based on calibration of the set of parameters associated with the laser beam, wherein the exposure level is controlled based on pulsing the laser beam at a calibrated rate that limits penetration of the laser beam to a depth that is less than a thickness of the glass article and removes the debris accumulated over the region on the glass article using the laser beam.”

Although this would most likely be used for vehicles, the name of the patent title shows that Tesla has plans for the laser beams other than just in/on vehicles. It can be used in cleaning solar panels and tiles for building roofs. Now, before we go rushing to conclusions about Tesla and lasers, it’s also important to remember that just because they have a patent for the technology doesn’t mean they will use it. Many things get patented and never used. It should be noted, however, that the Cybertruck prototype doesn’t have any windshield wipers. Tesla could use this technology for the Cybertruck.

 
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

