Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
New Fastned Station NL

Clean Transport

Fastned Is Looking For Suggestions Where To Build This Futuristic Charging Station

Published

In a tweet with a nice video animation, Fastned has asked for suggestions about where to build its futuristic station.

As is mentioned before, for charging stations, there are three things that are important. Those three are location, location, and location. There is no way that the Fastned team can survey all highways and thoroughfares for the best places to build a new charging system. Those locations are often hard to recognize for people not local to the area, but completely obvious to those living in the area.

The first answer that popped up into my head was, “around the corner where I live.” Very selfish, I am lazy. But even in the Netherlands, where we have three times the number of Fastned stations compared to Tesla Superchargers (and at better locations), Fastned needs the public to find the best places.

In recent discussions in the comments under CleanTechnica articles , some readers asked how to get Fastned to come to their country. That answer is simple: Find the best locations. They know that there is a huge market around Barcelona and Madrid and along the roads between them. What they need is the coordinates on Google Maps (53.57358545937207, -2.4185212554701763) of a piece of land and the address of an owner who is willing to do business.

This article is a shameless plug for Fastned. But this is true for every charging company. If there is a great charging company in your country, like Greenway in Poland and Slovakia, you can make them happy with help finding such a location. I have Fastned shares, but I do not have the illusion Fastned will build a thousand highway charging stations in Italy next year.

Not even Tesla, the largest European network, can do it on its own. Outside of Europe, the exact same question is the most important question for every charging company. If you drive an electric car, or have plans to drive electric in the future, and you know of an ambitious charging company, find locations for them. The best thing you can do to help the transition to electric driving is to help to find the best locations.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. At the end of 2019 I succeeded, I replaced my Twingo diesel for a Zoe fully electric. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car. I added some Fastned, because driving without charging is no fun.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla AI Day Simulation Tesla AI Day Simulation

Autonomous Vehicles

Video: Watch A Tesla Learn To Drive In A Simulation

Do you remember that clip of the Tesla learning how to drive in a simulation during Tesla’s AI day event? The video included footage...

1 hour ago
Tesla laser beem patent Tesla laser beem patent

Clean Transport

Tesla Granted A New Patent For Laser Beam Technology That Cleans Windshields & Solar PV Assemblies

Sawyer Merritt shared some exciting Tesla news regarding patents and laser beams today. Along with a screenshot of the patent, he summarized that Tesla...

5 hours ago

Clean Transport

Tesla Completes V3 Supercharger Factory In Shanghai

Tesla's new V3 Supercharger factory in Shanghai is now operational.

8 hours ago
Waymo Pacifica Waymo Pacifica

Autonomous Vehicles

Waymo’s Attempt To Sell Autonomous Sensors Dies On The Vine

Waymo was formed on incorrect premises, used the wrong approaches, flailed, and is failing. Selling sensors that were too expensive so no one bought...

8 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.