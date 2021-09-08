Fastned Is Looking For Suggestions Where To Build This Futuristic Charging Station

In a tweet with a nice video animation, Fastned has asked for suggestions about where to build its futuristic station.

Now where should we build this first? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/RtTSyqTBkG — Fastned (@Fastned) September 8, 2021

As is mentioned before, for charging stations, there are three things that are important. Those three are location, location, and location. There is no way that the Fastned team can survey all highways and thoroughfares for the best places to build a new charging system. Those locations are often hard to recognize for people not local to the area, but completely obvious to those living in the area.

The first answer that popped up into my head was, “around the corner where I live.” Very selfish, I am lazy. But even in the Netherlands, where we have three times the number of Fastned stations compared to Tesla Superchargers (and at better locations), Fastned needs the public to find the best places.

In recent discussions in the comments under CleanTechnica articles , some readers asked how to get Fastned to come to their country. That answer is simple: Find the best locations. They know that there is a huge market around Barcelona and Madrid and along the roads between them. What they need is the coordinates on Google Maps (53.57358545937207, -2.4185212554701763) of a piece of land and the address of an owner who is willing to do business.

This article is a shameless plug for Fastned. But this is true for every charging company. If there is a great charging company in your country, like Greenway in Poland and Slovakia, you can make them happy with help finding such a location. I have Fastned shares, but I do not have the illusion Fastned will build a thousand highway charging stations in Italy next year.

Not even Tesla, the largest European network, can do it on its own. Outside of Europe, the exact same question is the most important question for every charging company. If you drive an electric car, or have plans to drive electric in the future, and you know of an ambitious charging company, find locations for them. The best thing you can do to help the transition to electric driving is to help to find the best locations.

