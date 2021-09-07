Tesla’s FSD Beta Is Being Tested In Europe (Video)

YouTuber “Doctor Elon” has shared a video of a Tesla owner in Kyiv, Ukraine, testing Tesla’s FSD Beta software. The video is not in English, but you are able to translate it through closed captions. That’s what I did to get a little more information about it.

They start at a red building near the center of Kyiv and plan a route that is a bit challenging for the car to see how it handles the drive.

In addition to this apparently hacked solution, Tesla has reportely begun recruiting employees to test its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in several European countries along with China and even Japan.

Tesla has reportedly begun testing FSD Beta in Europe. Testers are under a strict NDA for now. @elonmusk $TSLA https://t.co/6Y96zZlyV4 — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) September 5, 2021

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, reportedly said in March that Tesla would ask regional regulators to allow FSD Beta to be used in Europe once the software is done with its QA testing, there’s a high probability that Tesla has already received those approvals to test FSD Beta in some European countries. And it seems likely that Tesla will soon be able to deploy FSD Beta in Europe. Hopefully, Canada will get FSD Beta soon as well.

