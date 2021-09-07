Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Solar Rights Alliance Strives To “Save Rooftop Solar” In California

Published

I recently wrote an article about the threat to rooftop solar net metering — and thus rooftop solar power growth — in California. Then, a few days later, one of our editors found and published “347 Organizations Sign Letter to Protect Rooftop Solar Power in California.” In response to the article, an organization called “Solar Rights Alliance” reached out. It has an interesting campaign underway to try to get rooftop solar power in California saved by putting pressure on California Governor Gavin Newsom to step in. Considering the much broader pressure Governor Newsom is under this coming week and in recent months, perhaps a campaign like this could needle Newsom into some public statements on the matter. Though, I assume he’s too busy for more than that until after Sept. 14.

The top of the alliance’s website starts with a hard-hitting reality: “California’s climate emergency accelerated in 2020. Nearly every resident experienced blackouts and increased wildfire risk. Utility companies ignore the effects of fossil fuel pollution and our rising electricity bills.” Well, even before that was this subheading/callout statement:

“Utility monopolies are threatened by California’s solar progress: don’t let them pull the plug on the future.”

But the bit I quoted above is a bit more relatable to people who aren’t focused on solar topics. They know what’s been happening in the state. They know utilities have issues and charge them a lot of money. They don’t trust utilities, for plenty of clear reasons. When you pull those matters together, it’s easy to understand the framing that rooftop solar net metering is being attacked because utilities just want to make more money off of you.

Already motivated to spend ~10 seconds helping out? Head here to sign a petition.

Here’s how the alliance colorfully and kindly describes utilities and how much they care about you:

Utilities want full dependence on their expensive and unreliable power. This is what they do:

    • Build the most expensive grid possible.
    • Collect a guaranteed profit on top.
    • Force ratepayers to pay more to build outdated infrastructure.
    • Spread misinformation about net metering and rooftop solar.
    • Create fear and insecurity.

 

That sounds about right. Though, we will probably be contacted by the PR departments/firms of some utilities shortly to tell us how great they actually are and that they truly have ratepayers’, kids’, and kittens’ hearts in their mind and guiding all of their decisions.

Here’s one more block of persuasion for those of us who still aren’t up in arms:

Here’s the truth:

    • Net metering and rooftop solar threaten the utilities business model — they will stop at nothing to protect their bottom line.
    • Rooftop solar is critical to meeting California’s clean energy goal and keeping our air clean.
    • Rooftop solar reduces strain on the grid and lowers costs for everyone whether they have solar or not.
    • Solar, especially with batteries, are a consumers’ best defense against spiking energy costs and power outages.
    • Just under half of all solar is going into working and middle class neighborhoods and on a growing number of multifamily apartment buildings.

 

That’s the story. If you agree, then sign the Solar Rights Alliance petition.

If you’re concerned that none of this will work and rooftop solar power buyers will be punished soon in California, and you live in the state, then consider going solar sooner than later. Get various solar quotes ASAP (it’s free to do so, since solar companies want your business). And if you decide to go with Tesla Solar, feel free to use my referral code — https://ts.la/zachary63404 — for a $100 discount (and a bit of a bonus for me, too).

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

renewable energy microgrid NREL renewable energy microgrid NREL

Clean Power

Ida Is Proof That Louisiana Needs To Embrace Building Microgrids

Last week, Hurricane Ida knocked out all 8 transmission lines into New Orleans. In Baton Rouge, it took out our communications along with our...

20 hours ago

Clean Power

347 Organizations Sign Letter to Protect Rooftop Solar Power in California

Influential grassroots organizations across the state and sectors come together in asking Governor Newsom and CPUC to prioritize rooftop solar and storage for a...

2 days ago
Blix Sol Eclipse E-Bike Blix Sol Eclipse E-Bike

Bicycles

The Blix Sol Eclipse E-Bike — CleanTechnica Review

Blix Bikes has built up a lineup of popular e-bikes that bring together the refined Swedish design of founder Pontus Malmberg with the relaxed...

5 days ago
Rooftop solar installation in Serbia Rooftop solar installation in Serbia

Clean Power

Serbia Streamlines Rooftop Solar Permitting — No Permitting!

On Monday, I wrote about an uplifting new law in France that will get a lot more solar power installed in the country. Under...

6 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.