electric mining trucks Caterpillar
Image courtesy of Caterpillar.

Caterpillar And BHP Plan To Create Battery-Powered Mining Trucks

Caterpillar and BHP are partnering up to develop battery-powered mining trucks to support customers’ climate-related goals. BHP, which is one of Caterpillar’s largest customers, announced the agreement with Caterpillar to develop zero-emission battery-powered large mining trucks. The brand new trucks will be designed and built by Caterpillar. The company hopes to lead the way to zero-emissions mining worldwide by using the new battery-electric mining trucks.

electric mining truck Caterpillar

Image courtesy of Caterpillar.

electric mining truck Caterpillar

Image courtesy of Caterpillar.

BHP pointed out that a critical element of the collaboration will be to extend both parties’ efforts to support a more inclusive mining industry. This year, BHP wants to provide frontline operator and maintainer input into the Caterpillar design process. This is to support the development of machines that can be used and serviced by a broader range of the workforce.

BHP’s Chief Commercial Officer, Vandita Pant, shared thoughts on the new partnership.

“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Caterpillar Inc. to develop and deploy zero-emissions mining trucks at BHP. Climate change is a critical global challenge and we know that partnering with others will help accelerate the transition to a low carbon future.

“The opportunity for our teams to input into the design process also gives us confidence that the trucks will be safer and easier to operate for a workforce that’s more diverse than ever.”

electric mining trucks Caterpillar

Image courtesy of Caterpillar.

Caterpillar Group President, Denise Johnson, added her thoughts as well: “Caterpillar is pleased to work with BHP on the next generation of large mining trucks and mine site technology. Deeply integrating our teams and timelines, will allow for faster deployment to deliver zero-emissions solutions.”

In its press release, Caterpiller noted that the two companies shared similar values and that they are putting their unique purposes into action. The goal is to build a better, more sustainable world for future generations. The company also touched upon diversity and inclusion (D&I) and noted that BHP has set a goal to achieve gender balance by 2025. Caterpillar published its 2021 D&I Report and noted that it wants to build a more globally diverse workforce that creates an inclusive environment. The company said, “Given the D&I passion of both companies, it’s not surprising that a critical element of the newly announced agreement focuses on supporting a more inclusive mining industry.”

 
In this article:
