Volkswagen Has 25.5% of BEV Sales in Denmark, Volkswagen Group 40.9%!

Electric vehicle sales are booming in Europe, and especially in some northerly nations. Denmark isn’t the largest or hottest auto market in the world, but its electric vehicle (BEV) sales are quite good and growing fast. So, let’s look at how the top models and top automakers have turned out there in the first 7 months of 2021.

However, rather than starting with models like we normally do, I’m starting with automakers in this report.

The first note, as you can see in the headline, is that 25.5% of full electric vehicle (BEV) sales in Denmark were Volkswagen EV sales in the first 7 months of the year. Tesla came in second place with 12.7% of BEV sales, followed by Hyundai (8.8%), Kia (5.5%), Audi (5.3%), and Mercedes (5.3%).

Skoda was a step down at 4.3%, Fiat is right below it at 4.2%, SEAT is at 4%, and Peugeot is at 4%.

If you look at July alone, Tesla disappears, due to its odd delivery patterns. Audi steps up significantly, finding the #2 ranking. Volkswagen has 22.8% of the market, Audi 13.2% market share, and Hyundai 12%.

Looking across the whole 7 months, the Volkswagen ID.4 is winning the gold this year, quite easily, with 17.1% of all BEV sales, while #2 is the Tesla Model 3 (14.7%). Then we return to Volkswagen again, thanks to the ID.3 scoring 11.4% of all BEV sales. The Hyundai Kona EV got 7.5% of the market, and the #5 Kia Niro EV got 6.1%.

Looking at July, Volkswagen Group is still dominant, as you can see in the chart above. The top 4 models are all from Volkswagen AG — the Audi Q4 e-tron (11.1%), Volkswagen ID.3 (10.7%), Volkswagen ID.4 (9.8%), and SEAT Enyaq (6.5%). Admittedly, the Hyundai Kona EV also accounted for 6.5% of BEV sales, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E (5.8%) came in just behind it in 6th. The last model to be over 5% in July was the Mercedes EQU (at 5.2%).

Volkswagen Group is looking very good in Denmark. If you look at all Volkswagen AG brands combined, it is at 40.9% of all BEV sales in the country in the first 7 months of the year. Hyundai-Kia is #2 with 14.3% of BEV sales, and Tesla is looking to take home the bronze with 12.7% of sales. However, the California company is closely trailed by Stellantis at 11.6% of sales.

 
