Video: Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 Handles Drive To Yosemite With Ease

Tesla’s FSD Beta 9.2 software performed above and beyond what was expected on a recent drive to Yosemite. John of Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley took his Model X on the drive and he indicated that this version is smoother and almost seems like an actual human driver rather than a computer software system. In the video, John shared his thoughts about the software and how cool it is to test out the drive with FSD Beta.

Part of the drive included traveling through a tunnel. The software performed this effortlessly. The views of the drive are incredibly beautiful as well, by the way. Earlier last month, Elon Musk shared his thoughts on FSD Beta 9.2 and said that he didn’t think it was great, but that Tesla’s Autopilot and AI team are rallying to improve as fast as possible. He also said that he drove FSD Beta 9.3 from Pasadena to LAX and that it was a big improvement over 9.2.

FSD Beta 9.2 is actually not great imo, but Autopilot/AI team is rallying to improve as fast as possible. We’re trying to have a single stack for both highway & city streets, but it requires massive NN retraining. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2021

