Philadelphia Solar Plans 1 Gigawatt Solar Panel Factory On Back Of Biden’s Solar Support

A solar panel manufactured called Philadelphia Solar is planning to build a 1 gigawatt solar in the United States (Pennsylvania perhaps?) thanks to Biden’s “extensive support” for solar power. The solar factory is planned for completion in the third quarter of next year, 2022.

The project is projected to create 150–200 jobs. While I commented/joked above about the factory perhaps being in Pennsylvania, the company is actually still in discussions with various states and deciding where to put it. Notably, the company is actually based in Jordan, despite its name.

The solar panels will not be residential solar panels, but rather monocrystalline facial and bifacial modules for utility-scale and commercial solar power projects.

“Philadelphia Solar manufactures, develops, designs, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale commercial and industrial photovoltaic plants. It has worked on projects funded by international financial institutions including the IFC, AFD, EBRD, Norfund, FMO, KfW, and IsDB,” World-Energy writes. “The company will produce monocrystalline 450W bifacial and facial 450W modules with plans to start a 530W line in early 2022.”

