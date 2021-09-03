Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Philadelphia Solar Panels
Image courtesy of Philadelphia Solar

Clean Power

Philadelphia Solar Plans 1 Gigawatt Solar Panel Factory On Back Of Biden’s Solar Support

Published

A solar panel manufactured called Philadelphia Solar is planning to build a 1 gigawatt solar in the United States (Pennsylvania perhaps?) thanks to Biden’s “extensive support” for solar power. The solar factory is planned for completion in the third quarter of next year, 2022.

The project is projected to create 150–200 jobs. While I commented/joked above about the factory perhaps being in Pennsylvania, the company is actually still in discussions with various states and deciding where to put it. Notably, the company is actually based in Jordan, despite its name.

The solar panels will not be residential solar panels, but rather monocrystalline facial and bifacial modules for utility-scale and commercial solar power projects.

“Philadelphia Solar manufactures, develops, designs, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale commercial and industrial photovoltaic plants. It has worked on projects funded by international financial institutions including the IFC, AFD, EBRD, Norfund, FMO, KfW, and IsDB,” World-Energy writes. “The company will produce monocrystalline 450W bifacial and facial 450W modules with plans to start a 530W line in early 2022.”

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

US Capitol Congress Washington DC. US Capitol Congress Washington DC.

Clean Transport

54 Members of Congress (All Democrats) Push for End to Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Originally published by NRDC. By Sujatha Bergen In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Majority Leader Steny Hoyer this week, 54 members of Congress...

2 days ago

Clean Power

IPCC Report: Climate Change Is a Generational Justice Issue

Originally published by NRDC By Christina Swanson  How many times have we said this before? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) new report,...

August 21, 2021
US Capitol Congress US Capitol Congress

Cars

8 Zero-Emission Transport Items That *Need* To Be In The Next Reconciliation Bill

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Jonna Hamilton The Senate has been very busy in the past few weeks, and after...

August 19, 2021

Bicycles

How U.S. Congress Can Get Cities Moving

Originally published on the NRDC Expert Blog. By Amanda Eaken and Sarah Kline, Federal Transportation Consultant to NRDC. The Biden administration has set an ambitious climate...

August 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.