Ford Mustang Mach-E Sets 3 Guinness World Records In UK

It is 1,407 kilometers (874 miles) from John O’Groats at the northern tip of the UK to Lands End at the bottom of the country. This summer, a Ford Mustang Mach-E driven by Fergal McGrath, Kevin Booker, and Adam Wood, with BBC correspondent Paul Clifton along as the official observer, set a Guinness World Record for electric cars by covering that distance using the least amount of electricity ever recorded. The car averaged more than 6.5 miles per kWh. The previous record for an electric car along the same route was 1.8 miles per kWh, set by a Tesla.

Following up on that feat, the same team ran the route again and bagged two more Guinness World Records — shortest total charging time (43 minutes 13 seconds) and least number of charging events (1). The Mustang Mach-E can charge at up to 150 kW for an additional 73 miles of driving for every 10 minutes it is plugged in.

The Mach-E Long Range has 379 miles of range WLTP (305 EPA). The team of professional drivers managed to extract the equivalent of more than 500 miles of driving on a single charge. They made use of remote data logging provided by Intrepid, Adam Wood’s employer, to monitor and record the car’s energy use as required by the stringent standards for independent verification set by Guinness World Records.

The team only stopped at MFG’s charging hub in Wigan in northwest England. MFG’s charging network will be joining 15,000 other UK charging locations and 200,000 charging points across Europe, which can be located, all of which can be navigated to and paid for by using the Ford Pass app.

Tim Nicklin, Ford’s electrification manager, told the press after the new records were confirmed, “As deliveries ramp up, customers can be assured of Mach-E’s viability for daily use – as evidenced by this triple record-breaking performance, even on the UK’s most extreme journey. Ford’s own Go Electric report on consumer perceptions reveals that the average range which the public thinks an electric car can travel is under 150 miles. If the Mach-E can achieve well over three times that distance in the hands of professionals, and under 45 minutes of top-up charging on route, it can easily accommodate customers’ everyday requirements.”

Are these sorts of record runs silly? Of course they are, but they help raise public awareness of electric cars and quell any qualms people may have about buying one. So let’s have more silliness, please, and move the EV revolution forward!

