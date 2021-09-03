Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Ford

Cars

Ford Mustang Mach-E Sets 3 Guinness World Records In UK

A Ford Mustang Mach-E now holds 3 Guinness World Records for electric cars in the UK.

Published

It is 1,407 kilometers (874 miles) from John O’Groats at the northern tip of the UK to Lands End at the bottom of the country. This summer, a Ford Mustang Mach-E driven by Fergal McGrath, Kevin Booker, and Adam Wood, with BBC correspondent Paul Clifton along as the official observer, set a Guinness World Record for electric cars by covering that distance using the least amount of electricity ever recorded. The car averaged more than 6.5 miles per kWh. The previous record for an electric car along the same route was 1.8 miles per kWh, set by a Tesla.

Following up on that feat, the same team ran the route again and bagged two more Guinness World Records — shortest total charging time (43 minutes 13 seconds) and least number of charging events (1). The Mustang Mach-E can charge at up to 150 kW for an additional 73 miles of driving for every 10 minutes it is plugged in.

Image courtesy of Ford

The Mach-E Long Range has 379 miles of range WLTP (305 EPA). The team of professional drivers managed to extract the equivalent of more than 500 miles of driving on a single charge. They made use of remote data logging provided by Intrepid, Adam Wood’s employer, to monitor and record the car’s energy use as required by the stringent standards for independent verification set by Guinness World Records.

The team only stopped at MFG’s charging hub in Wigan in northwest England. MFG’s charging network will be joining 15,000 other UK charging locations and 200,000 charging points across Europe, which can be located, all of which can be navigated to and paid for by using the Ford Pass app.

Tim Nicklin, Ford’s electrification manager, told the press after the new records were confirmed, “As deliveries ramp up, customers can be assured of Mach-E’s viability for daily use – as evidenced by this triple record-breaking performance, even on the UK’s most extreme journey. Ford’s own Go Electric report on consumer perceptions reveals that the average range which the public thinks an electric car can travel is under 150 miles. If the Mach-E can achieve well over three times that distance in the hands of professionals, and under 45 minutes of top-up charging on route, it can easily accommodate customers’ everyday requirements.”

Are these sorts of record runs silly? Of course they are, but they help raise public awareness of electric cars and quell any qualms people may have about buying one. So let’s have more silliness, please, and move the EV revolution forward!

Credit: Google Maps

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model Y Bestseller In Norway — Plugin EV Share Hits Record High 88%

Norway, the undisputed leader in electric vehicle adoption, saw a new record high plugin share of 87.7% in August 2021, up inexorably from 70.2%...

1 day ago

Clean Transport

Rivian Aims For $80 Billion Valuation In IPO

At long last, Rivian is on the verge of going public. It hasn’t yet delivered a single customer car (or truck), but it is...

August 27, 2021

Cars

Top 10 Electric Vehicles in USA — Charts

Some key US electric vehicle sales data aren’t easy to come by these days. We don’t get numbers for several of the most popular...

August 27, 2021

Cars

As EVs Are Booming, EV & Auto Stocks Are On A Roller Coaster

Originally posted on EVANNEX. By Charles Morris The rocket-fueled rise of Tesla stock is a well-known story, and for several years it was about the...

August 26, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.