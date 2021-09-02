Volkswagen Sneaks Ahead Of Tesla In Hot Swiss EV Market

Switzerland is a top electric vehicle market in the world. So far this year, 7.5% of all auto sales in the country are full-electric vehicles (BEV). Another 19.3% are plugin hybrid sales, which brings the total plugin share to 26.8%.

The top selling BEV on the Swiss market is the Tesla Model 3. It had 15% of the BEV market in January–July 2020. Other top BEVs were the Volkswagen ID.3 (10%), Renault ZOE (7%), Fiat 500e (6%), Volkswagen ID.4 (5%), Volvo XC40 (4%), Hyundai Kona EV (4%), Polestar 2 (3%), and the list goes on and on.

In the month of July, the Model 3 was absent (due to Tesla’s logistics and delivery schedule), leaving room for the Skoda Enyaq to become #1 for the month (6.9% of the BEV market in Switzerland). The Enyaq was followed not that far behind by the Volkswagen ID.3 (6.8%) and Fiat 500e (6.7%) — which were only one unit apart. The Mercedes EQA (5.9%), Hyundai Kona EV (5.8%), Renault ZOE (5.5%), and Volvo XC40 (5.2%) rounded out the top 7.

But that’s just models. Let’s look at auto brands.

Volkswagen Takes #1 Spot in Switzerland

Volkswagen (15.9%) has edged out Tesla (15.4%) in the first 7 months of the year, while Renault is solid at 9.6%. Audi is next at 6%, and Volkswagen and Fiat share 5.8% of the market.

Volkswagen slipped above Tesla during one of Tesla’s weak first-month-of-the-quarter months. The California car company delivered almost no vehicles in July. Though, expect Tesla vehicles to start rolling in again in August, and another large shipment should hit in September. That could well rocket Tesla back into the leadership position, but we’ll have to wait to see. Volkswagen will be looking to increase its sales in Switzerland as well. When one out of every four car sales are electric, everyone’s going to want to be the electric leader in the market (except Toyota and Honda — forget about them).

