Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Gobbles 13% of Spain’s BEV Market

Published

Spain is a Tesla-loving country, with 13% of full-electric vehicle (BEV) buyers choosing the Model 3 in the second quarter of 2021, just as they had in the first quarter. Yes, that means the Model 3 held 13% of the Spanish BEV market in the first half of the year.

The next 4 best selling BEV models each had 5% of the market in the second quarter. They were the Kia Niro EV (332 registrations), Seat Mii (311), Volkswagen ID.4 (310), and Renault ZOE (305).

Though, some of those models were late to the party in 2021, so two stand out above the others in the first half of 2021 — the ZOE at 7% share (673 registrations) and the Niro EV at 6% share (579 registrations). The Seat Mii (476 registrations) and Volkswagen ID.4 (473 registrations) stayed in the top 5, though — both with 5% share.

In the first half of 2021, two Peugeot models, the e-208 and e-2008, then completed the top 7 best sellers.

So far in 2021, just 2.1% of new car sales were BEV sales. Another 4.2% of sales were PHEV (plugin hybrid) sales, totaling 6.3% together.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Volkswagen Sneaks Ahead Of Tesla In Hot Swiss EV Market

Switzerland is a top electric vehicle market in the world. So far this year, 7.5% of all auto sales in the country are full-electric...

2 hours ago

Cars

Volkswagen Launches ID.3 & ID.4 Subscriptions

Want a car but don’t want the hassle of owning a car? Of course you do, many people do, and that’s why car subscriptions...

11 hours ago

Cars

Tesla Model Y Bestseller In Norway — Plugin EV Share Hits Record High 88%

Norway, the undisputed leader in electric vehicle adoption, saw a new record high plugin share of 87.7% in August 2021, up inexorably from 70.2%...

14 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

Riding In A Waymo Robotaxi Is Super Boring (And Exciting!)

Waymo just recently launched its robotaxi service in San Francisco. Before this launch, Waymo robotaxis have just been in commercial service in the Phoenix...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.