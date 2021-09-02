Tesla Model 3 Gobbles 13% of Spain’s BEV Market

Spain is a Tesla-loving country, with 13% of full-electric vehicle (BEV) buyers choosing the Model 3 in the second quarter of 2021, just as they had in the first quarter. Yes, that means the Model 3 held 13% of the Spanish BEV market in the first half of the year.

The next 4 best selling BEV models each had 5% of the market in the second quarter. They were the Kia Niro EV (332 registrations), Seat Mii (311), Volkswagen ID.4 (310), and Renault ZOE (305).

Though, some of those models were late to the party in 2021, so two stand out above the others in the first half of 2021 — the ZOE at 7% share (673 registrations) and the Niro EV at 6% share (579 registrations). The Seat Mii (476 registrations) and Volkswagen ID.4 (473 registrations) stayed in the top 5, though — both with 5% share.

In the first half of 2021, two Peugeot models, the e-208 and e-2008, then completed the top 7 best sellers.

So far in 2021, just 2.1% of new car sales were BEV sales. Another 4.2% of sales were PHEV (plugin hybrid) sales, totaling 6.3% together.

Advertisement