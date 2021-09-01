Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Rooftop solar installation in Serbia
Rooftop solar installation in Serbia, by Slobodan Brčin.

Clean Power

Serbia Streamlines Rooftop Solar Permitting — No Permitting!

Published

On Monday, I wrote about an uplifting new law in France that will get a lot more solar power installed in the country. Under the article, one of our readers indicated that his country just did better. It was no joke.

First of all, Slobodan Brčin, familiar to any readers who routinely frequent the comments, summarized the brand new Serbian law (also seemingly passed on Monday) better than Google Translate could: “We got even better law few days ago (I posted about it already). According to change made you do not need permits or anything else for that matter. Just buy and install panels and then ask to be connected to grid.”

That’s right — Serbia is foregoing the lengthy, costly permits for rooftop solar panels altogether. If you buy some solar panels, you can have them installed and all is right with the world.

Slobodan provided a few links that I’ll get to in a moment, but his summaries were the best I read. Here’s more: “This is a U turn on regulations from close to impossible administration to zero paperwork.

“My guess is that they think that you have to buy equipment and hire someone to install panels and that all equipment had to be certified in order to be imported in country, and that few companies doing installations know what they are doing.”

So, as you can see, the Serbian government completely flipped on solar permitting, going from absurdly hard to unbeaten ease and convenience. Is the logic Slobodan proposes good? Is rooftop solar ready for hassle-free installation like a stove or fridge? I presume people will be split on this, but I like it.

Here’s more from a Google translation (with slight modification) of one of the intro of one of the articles Slobodan shared: “The Ministry of Mining and Energy announced that the decree on criteria, conditions and manner of calculation of receivables and obligations between buyers-producers and suppliers was adopted at yesterday’s session of the government, it is stated in the announcement of the government.

“As explained, in this way, the procedure by which citizens can become buyers-producers (prosumers) is significantly simplified, because the procurement of solar panels takes place in one step, while previously it was necessary to fulfill a number of administrative procedures, and the procedure took longer than six months.”

Kudos to Serbia for going from seemingly cumbersome, poor solar policies to complete streamlining.

The electricity produced from a solar panel installation in the country goes into the grid (unless you’re off the grid), and gets credited to your account. You get a net balance of the electricity used versus generated on your monthly electricity bill. If you generated more electricity than you used, then the extra electricity rolls over into your new month’s balance.

For a real sideshow here, and mostly just because I’m a massive tennis fan who loves Novak Djokovic, note that Djokovic is about as much of a celebrity as sportsmen get in Serbia, is a deep environmentalist (who has driven a Tesla Model X for years), and is quite political by nature (he is the lead person, or one of the two lead people, who set up a tennis players association that truly represents the players and is trying to give them a much bigger seat at the table). I would probably bet money (if I was a bettiSerbiang person) that Djokovic will become prime minister or president of Serbia at some point later in life. I wonder how much influence he might have today on climate-related policies in the country. Though, he is clearly very focused on winning more majors (commonly referred to as “Grand Slam” titles) than any male player in history and also setting up the Professional Tennis Players Association, so I am probably reaching quite far here — just dreaming. Still, I could imagine him dropping a comment or two to the right people and influencing change.

Aside from a fantasy sideshow, though, I’m sure Slobodan can chime in down in the comments about any more information on this new policy or the Serbian solar market in general that is useful to know. Let him know if you have any questions.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

California Should Not Be Cutting Into Solar Net Energy Metering Yet

Last month, we published an article from a noteworthy, highly helpful and effective environmental nonprofit that basically argued that it was time to cut...

August 22, 2021
Denmark home solar power Denmark home solar power

Clean Power

How Long Does It Take For Solar Panels To Pay For Themselves?

Anyone considering investing in solar panels will of course expect that it will be a while before they have paid for themselves by producing...

August 7, 2021

Clean Power

Assemblywoman Who Said “F*CK Elon Musk” Backs A Proposal To Kill Rooftop Solar In California

You may remember the controversial and rude statement from California’s Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (District 80) from last year regarding Elon Musk, the CEO of...

May 5, 2021

Clean Power

Some In California Want To Slow Rooftop Solar Adoption — Does That Make Sense?

California has more solar power installed than any other state — by far. It is also first in terms of percentage of the state’s...

April 4, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.