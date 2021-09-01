If You Want To Go Fast, Go Alone. If You Want To Go Far, Go Together.

Originally published on The Beam.
By Hannah Helmke and Sebastian Müller
This ancient African proverb appears all the more relevant now, when our fast and plentiful way of life obviously reaches its limits in coping with the downsides of a globalized world. Pandemics, climate change, biodiversity in free fall — progress looks different.
What have we overlooked or wrongly taken for granted in this fast-paced day and age? The value of community, the fragility of community.
Covid-19 has sensitized us to one of the most dangerous consequences of loneliness, which is helplessness. Now at the latest, it should be clear what role community plays in our next steps on this planet:
Community is strong.
Community is modern.
Community is sophisticated.
Community is the reconnection with human nature and therefore the right way forward.
Thus, community is central to all who want to move not only fast but also far in the upcoming transition — namely to a 1.5°C world.
This editorial by Hannah Helmke and Sebastian Müller is part of a special edition of The BEAM in cooperation with Patagonia. In the upcoming weeks, we will feature four stories about community-owned energy across Europe. You can find the zine for free in all Patagonia stores!