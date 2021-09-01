Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Rodin facepalm head in hands sculpture in park in Paris
Sculpture by Rodin. Photo by Cynthia Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Climate Change

Climate-Jacked Monsoon Defeats Trump’s Border Wall

Published

I saw the tweet below last week and I couldn’t help but notice the irony, the deep irony.

First, though, let’s roll through a little background. Word from 2016 Trump campaign insiders is that Trump didn’t initially like the “build a wall” campaign proposal and mantra. It was actually created by campaign team members who couldn’t get Trump to focus on certain policy matters that seemed too abstract for him. They decided that a “wall” was a good visual symbol that he could potentially latch onto in order to remember to talk about these matters, especially given his history with large buildings. Trump didn’t really like it but it was put into a campaign speech and the crowd responded really strongly to it. Over time, Trump could see that it was a fan favorite and he thus also grew to like it. The concept of actually building a wall all across the border was always idiotic, and not even a real proposal initially. As it developed into “Mexico will pay for the wall,” it got even more absurd. But many Republicans loved it for some reason — probably because of the same simple, visual, xenophobic qualities that got Trump campaigners to come up with it in order to get Trump’s attention in the first place.

Ironically, at the same time that Trump followers have illogically been big fans of a enormously long, expensive, and impractical wall to protect the United States from coyotes and tumbleweeds, many have completely ignored and downplayed the threats of global heating and climate catastrophe. Science? Bleh. Wall? Yay! It’s a reminder that while society has changed tremendously in some regards, we are still often relatively simplistic creatures.

On to the tweet.

Highlighting the joke of a Trump wall and the growing threat of climate change disasters, as you can see, a monsoon in Arizona took down portions of Trump’s border wall in short order. What is the real risk to US national security and human livability — climate disaster or lack of a wall along thousands of miles of desert and water bodies?

For a little more, here’s the opening to Brian Kahn’s great article, which I recommend reading in full: “It turns out ignoring bedrock environmental laws may not have been the best choice for a multibillion-dollar construction project. Photos show former President Donald Trump’s border wall in deep disrepair after summer monsoon rains literally blew floodgates off their hinges.

“The damage took place near San Bernardino Ranch, a historic site that sits between Douglas, Arizona, and the San Bernardino Wildlife Refuge. Much of the West is suffering through a deep megadrought, but the monsoon rains that have swept across parts of the Southwest this summer have doused the southern half of Arizona with record-setting rains. Douglas has seen nearly double its average monsoon season rainfall so far, including a blast that came through on Monday and unleashed flooding on the Arizona-Sonora border.”

One would hope that we could learn lessons from basic reality, history, and science in order to improve our lives and our society as a whole. However, as the past 10 months (or 10 years) have shown us, reality is no match for fake news* for hundreds of millions of people. If someone’s Facebook friend, or a friend of their Facebook friend, or just a Fox “News” host says something that is completely illogical, as long as it sounds good and fits that person’s cultural bubble of buzzwords, it’s 100% “the truth.” If 10 scientists say otherwise, then that just adds to the evidence, because who can trust experts these days! If the Pope chimes in and impresses upon Catholic followers to respect the urgency of this matter and be responsible stewards of nature, come on, you can’t listen to a religious leader about matters of science! If a serial fraudster (convicted by the courts) who was born with a gold spoon in his mouth and $400 million in his bank account — who has boasted for decades about selfishly only doing things for himself — riles you up about some “bad others” and tells you to ignore this science, that science, and all the science, then you can see the way forward — the route of least resistance, least emotional work, and least responsibility. That has to be the right way!

*Truly fake news, not just news you don’t like or that hurts your political-cultural hero.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Oregon wildfire smoke Oregon wildfire smoke

Clean Power

The Heat Is On — Is The Grid Ready?

PNNL develops solutions to help prep the grid for more frequent and intense droughts, heat waves, and wildfires

7 days ago

Climate Change

Interactive Drought Maps Show A Frightening Reality We Can Share

There’s an old fable we’ve probably all heard. Supposedly, if you drop a frog in boiling water, the frog will jump out, but if...

August 25, 2021
Greenland satellite view Google Maps Greenland satellite view Google Maps

Climate Change

Rain Fell On Greenland Ice Cap For 1st Time In Recorded History Last Week

Rain fell on the peak of the Greenland ice cap last week, something that hasn't happened in over 12,000 years.

August 21, 2021

Clean Power

IPCC Report: Climate Change Is a Generational Justice Issue

Originally published by NRDC By Christina Swanson  How many times have we said this before? The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) new report,...

August 21, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.