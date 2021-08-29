Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of BusTech Group

Clean Transport

Australian-Built Electric Buses to Run on Sunlight in Queensland

Published

A massive expansion in electric passenger buses will be enabled by the partnership of Keolis Downer, BusTech, and the Queensland government. Sixteen new electric buses will be built in the Bustech workshop on the Gold Coast to run on sunshine. The first one should be in operation within 12 months.

The buses will be charged and maintained at the North Lakes hub of Hornibrook Bus Lines owned by Keolis Downer. They will be charged by 100% renewable energy. Queensland has already committed to replacing urban buses moving out of service with electric buses by 2025, and equipping the whole fleet with electric buses by 2030. Electric buses and their depots will support Queensland’s renewable energy target of 50% by 2030.

Keolis Downer is committed to making public transport more sustainable and passenger friendly. It is a national company with almost 5000 employees. It would like customers to see sustainable public transport as the first and best option. In New South Wales, Keolis Downer plans to introduce 125 electric buses over the next 8 years.

The first of the Queensland buses, to be built by Bustech on the Gold Coast, should be delivered within 12 months, with the rest to follow by the end of 2023. Bustech describes itself as a provider of: “integrated transit solutions that enable the next generation of zero-emissions connected vehicles and infrastructure.”

Brisbane (capital of Queensland) is running trials of several electric buses at the moment. A driver recently commented that one of the issues involved was finding the space in current depots for the charging infrastructure.

The partnership between the state government and private companies Bustech and Keolis Downer is a win for the environment, a win for local jobs, and a win for Queensland in its rivalry with NSW.

Image courtesy of BusTech Group

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

business newspaper business newspaper

Clean Power

Angus Taylor & His Multiverse of Madness

I’m not sure if we are traversing a multiverse or working in a Bizarro world, but just reading the take The Australian has put...

2 days ago
100 percent renewable energy ALDI Supermarket Australia 100 percent renewable energy ALDI Supermarket Australia

Agriculture

Supermarket Giants Race to Net Zero, Beating the Do-Nothing Australian Government

Whereas Australia’s federal government will not commit to a net-zero-by-2050 target, the three biggest supermarket chains in Australia are making massive strides towards sustainability....

3 days ago
Tesla Model 3 Bridge Tesla Model 3 Bridge

Cars

Electric Vehicles Getting Ready To Rocket In Australia

The Australian EV Council (EVC) has moved its reporting schedule from once a year to twice a year. The EV landscape is changing so...

5 days ago
Neoen Hornsdale battery excls Neoen Hornsdale battery excls

Clean Power

Solar Beats Coal For One Brief Moment In Australia

For a few minutes last Sunday, Australia got more electricity from solar than coal. It didn't last long, but it is sign of things...

5 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.