Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Energy Disruptions Map

Clean Transport

Energy Infrastructure Near Hurricane Ida

Published

Hurricane Ida is approaching the U.S. Gulf Coast region — home to key U.S. energy infrastructure — and is expected to make landfall on August 29. Hurricane Ida could affect local energy supply and demand, especially for transportation fuels and electricity. Our Energy Disruptions Map shows storm-related geographic data (also referred to as map layers) from the National Hurricane Center and the National Weather Service and map layers for energy-related infrastructure such as high-voltage transmission lines, power plants, and petroleum bulk terminals.

We also publish key production, consumption, and operational status information. We collect and publish hourly electric load data for each of the 68 balancing authorities in the Lower 48 states in the U.S. Hourly Electric Grid Monitor. The effects of storms on electric load may become apparent in the data as long as balancing authorities can transmit information to us. For example, in September 2017, widespread outages following the landfall of Hurricane Irma resulted in electricity demand in Florida falling to 64% lower than typical levels for that time of year.

Our Nuclear Outages status page maintains the daily status of each of the nation’s 57 nuclear power plants, based on status reports to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. Louisiana has two nuclear power plants: Waterford Unit 3, located near New Orleans, and the River Bend nuclear power plant, located farther inland. Both facilities were operating at full capacity as of August 27.

We collect and publish transportation fuels data regionally at the Petroleum Administration for Defense District (PADD) level. The Gulf Coast is a key region for U.S. petroleum infrastructure because it contains more than half of the U.S. petroleum refining capacity.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, East Coast and Gulf Coast Transportation Fuels Markets

Typically, demand for transportation fuels increases rapidly in the days before the arrival of a hurricane in the affected areas as consumers purchase fuel to prepare for evacuation. This rapid, unexpected increase in demand puts pressure on local inventories because the rest of the supply chain has not had time to respond. Louisiana has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ida’s landfall.

Our Weekly Petroleum Status Report provides the most recent weekly estimates of regional petroleum markets. As of the week ending August 14, the Gulf Coast region had 84.9 million barrels of motor gasoline, or about 6% lower than last year in mid-August.

Principal contributors: Kristen Tsai, Elesia Fasching

Featured image from U.S. Energy Information Administration, Energy Disruptions Map

Originally published on TODAY IN ENERGY.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

-- the EIA collects, analyzes, and disseminates independent and impartial energy information to promote sound policymaking, efficient markets, and public understanding of energy and its interaction with the economy and the environment.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Renewables Became 2nd Most Prevalent U.S. Electricity Source in 2020

In 2020, renewable energy sources (including wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, and geothermal energy) generated a record 834 billion kilowatthours (kWh) of electricity, or about 21% of...

July 28, 2021
new orleans french quarter sea level rise ocean swamp louisiana KYLE 7 river delta bridge downtown city new orleans french quarter sea level rise ocean swamp louisiana KYLE 7 river delta bridge downtown city

Air Quality

The EPA Needs To Reject Louisiana’s Regional Haze Plan Until It Complies With The Clean Air Act

Environmental groups such as the Sierra Club and the National Parks Conservation Association want the Environmental Protection Agency to reject Louisiana’s regional haze plan...

July 20, 2021

Clean Power

California’s Hydroelectric Generation Affected by Historic Drought

Most of the western United States is experiencing intense and historic drought conditions. California is one of the most severely affected states. As of...

July 7, 2021

Clean Power

Potential Electricity Disruptions in the United States this Summer — New Report

Parts of the United States are at elevated or high risk for potential electricity emergencies this summer, according to the North American Electric Reliability...

June 30, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.