German CAM Study: Tesla 3rd Most Innovative Car Company; 2nd Most Innovative Premium Brand

According to a study by Germany’s Center of Automotive Management (CAM), Tesla is the third most innovative car company in the world. The study ranked Volkswagen as #1 and Daimler as #2. This is surprising, especially given Tesla’s recent AI Day event, where the company live-streamed details of its latest technology — hardware and software that puts Tesla in a whole different league than other carmakers and most if not all tech companies. Tesla is the only automaker developing its own computer chips, supercomputers, and artificial intelligence, after all. It’s also venturing into new production methods, new battery designs, new mining techniques, and much more.

However, this is still a good thing for Tesla and the United States — and for those advocating for EVs and clean energy. Out of all the automakers, Tesla is the only one that is fully dedicated to its zero-emissions mission and sustainability. Tesla is still growing, and right now, we are just seeing the sprouts of what Tesla will become in the years ahead.

Another thing to be proud of about this study is that Tesla is the only non-German carmaker in the top five, and of course the only American one. And this is a German institute’s report. The United States has plenty of reasons to be proud of Tesla’s achievements and growth.

The technical details that Tesla shares on AI and computers with the world can be somewhat confusing, especially if AI is something you’re not following closely. The innovation may be hiding right under traditional auto industry experts’ noses.

Nonetheless, the study noted that Tesla’s ranking is all the more astonishing since Tesla, a newcomer, only has a few models to offer compared to the German OEMs.

“Tesla succeeds particularly in the fields of electromobility and driver assistance systems in generating world firsts with high dynamics and transferring them to the production series. Over the years, Tesla has established itself among the most innovative premium manufacturers.”

As someone who supports Tesla and its mission, I was a little saddened that it wasn’t number one — but I follow Tesla pretty closely and even I don’t understand the technical details of its technology. With that in mind, I think this study is focusing on results and not the technology that is currently being created to impact the future. It’s focused on the here and now, while Tesla itself is focused on its mission. Perhaps Tesla’s ranking will change in the future, especially once Giga Berlin is up and running.

