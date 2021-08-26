Connect with us

Chicago EV Charging Stations … 105 Years Ago

Published

Naturally, we tend to think of electric vehicles as a new thing. Those of us who have been learning about them for at least a few years know that electric vehicles were a big chunk of the market 100 years ago. (Things then got complicated, with the market changing for a variety of reasons.) Though, I think even for those of us who have read quite a bit about the electric car market at that time, the following map is a bit of an amazing eye opener.

Tip of the hat to @stekkerauto on Twitter and u/jjlew080 on reddit for the find.

Electric car charging stations in Chicago, 1916 from electricvehicles

One person on Twitter noted these could be 33 kW charging stations! That wouldn’t be too bad, especially for 105 years ago!

It’s also interesting that they had sub-stations that could be used by EV drivers in the case that they needed an emergency charge.

Overall, though, the most striking thing seems to be how many charging stations there were.

Any other top highlights?

 
