Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Model 3 Bridge
Image by Majella Waterworth and David Waterworth.

Cars

Sentry Mode Makes Tesla An Armored Van

Smile, You’re on Candid Camera!

Published

I delight in showing friends and family the security features of my Tesla Model 3. They get especially excited when I show them the Tesla Cam feature and discuss how it is being used to convict car thieves and vandals. I have also had the reaction that it is an invasion of privacy. I think this is an issue we will have to face and reconcile — security vs. observation as more and more cameras are used to secure public places. It’s a bit like the debate over freedom vs. government health mandates in the current health crisis. 

Armored van. Image courtesy of David Waterworth.

Let’s get back to the cameras on the car. We have a collection of interesting videos. Like most Tesla owners, we have videos of crazy motorists — the motorbike racing up the bicycle lane on the left just before we were due to make a left hand turn — he almost became a permanent decoration for the passenger door. We have the let’s-cut-in-front-of-the-semi-doing-100-km/h-on-the-highway video. And the best one — the video of the man who couldn’t see out of the back of his work truck while he backed it into my wife who was sitting in the Tesla in the parking lot. That last one made the insurance claim easy.

But it wasn’t until I spotted the armored truck delivering cash to the ATMs at the shopping centre that I realized what a select, secure group we belong to. My ordinary passenger car has the same security as Prosegur, one the world’s leading cash management providers, operating in 5 continents (Oceania, Europe, Africa, North America, and South America).

As Tesla owners and drivers, it is sometimes easy to forget the features that have been built into our cars for security and protection. Sentry Mode is a great little gimmick. The grandkids love doing little dances around the car. But it is far more than that, and it comes standard.

Armored van. Image courtesy of David Waterworth.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Cars

Tesla Model 3 Has Passed 1 Million Sales

How long until the Tesla Model Y passes 1 million total sales?

29 mins ago

Cars

Tesla Adds Disney+ and Car Wash Mode

My Tesla Model 3 is two years old this week, yet it feels new again. Not long after I bought the car, it got...

3 hours ago

Cars

Are Ford Mustang Mach-E Production & Deliveries Tracking at Tesla Model 3 & Y Levels?

by Denis Gurskiy The Ford Mustang Mach-E is arguably the most important car for Ford since the Model T. With the rise of electric cars,...

10 hours ago
Tesla Model S Plaid races McLaren 600 LT video Tesla Model S Plaid races McLaren 600 LT video

Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid Takes On The Almighty McLaren 600LT In A Street Race

Ever wondered if a Tesla Model S Plaid can be rented on Turo? Yes, it is possible to get the fastest production car ever...

12 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.