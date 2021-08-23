Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Clean Power

Engie Commissions 200 Megawatts Of Solar In India

Published

Engie crossed the 1 gigawatt of installed solar power capacity milestone in India after commissioning a 200-megawatt project.

According to media reports, a subsidiary of French utility Engie has commissioned a 200-megawatt solar power project in the western Indian state of Gujarat. The project is part of the Raghanesda solar power park and company’s second-largest solar project in the country.

The company expects annual generation from the plant to be around 550 million kilowatt-hours, resulting in the reduction of around 400,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions. Engie’s India solar capacity now stands at 1.1 gigawatts. The company also has 280 megawatts of wind power capacity operational.

Engie’s path to become a major renewable power developer is India has not been easy and the company had reportedly been looking to sell a stake in its assets.

Engie struggled for months to get a buyer for its 250-megawatt solar power project in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It had secured rights to develop this project through an auction at a very competitive tariff of Rs 3.15 per kilowatt-hour. However, utilities in Andhra Pradesh initially refused to buy at this tariff arguing that tariffs in subsequent auctions were much lower. After intense negotiations at the state and central government levels, the state utilities agreed to buy the power.

Two years back there were media reports that Engie may be looking to sell its projects. Global Infrastructure Partners and investment firms Actis and Edelweiss Infrastructure Yield Plus Fund were said to have expressed interest in Engie’s projects. The current status of this potential transaction remains unknown.

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

An avid follower of latest developments in the Indian renewable energy sector.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Solar Farm Solar Farm

Clean Power

India Hits 100 Gigawatts Of Renewable Energy Capacity

Just ahead of its 75th independence day, India achieved a major milestone in its power sector — 100 gigawatts of installed renewable energy. On...

5 hours ago
India x CleanTech India x CleanTech

Clean Power

India X Cleantech — August 2021

Originally published on Future Trends. Welcome to another issue of our new India x Cleantech series! On a monthly basis, we are pulling news...

August 16, 2021
Volkswagen ID4 Solar Farm Europe Volkswagen ID4 Solar Farm Europe

Cars

Volkswagen Joins Tesla In Its Request For India To Lower Its Import Tax On EVs

Volkswagen AG is joining Tesla in its appeal for India to lower import duties on EVs, Reuters reports. The goal is to drive demand...

August 10, 2021
Tesla Loves India Tesla Loves India

Cars

India Is Considering Cutting Import Taxes On EVs After Tesla’s Appeals

Earlier this month, India rejected Tesla’s appeal to lower EV import taxes, but now the government is having second thoughts. Reuters reports that India,...

August 9, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.