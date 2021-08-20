XPeng To Double Production Capacity — To 200,000 EVs A Year

XPeng’s Zhaoqing Smart Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Base can currently produce about 100,000 “smart electric vehicles” per year, but the company is now bringing the factory into a second phase of development and aims to bring that figure up to 200,000 vehicles per year.

This comes on the heels of our monthly China EV sales report showing that the XPeng P7 had record monthly sales last month (6,054 sales), the second month in a row that the P7 had a record registration tally. Also, notably, a few plugin vehicles from Chinese EV startups had record sales two or even three months in a row. That indicates quite strong and growing demand for electric vehicles from young Chinese startups in China. So, it goes along with XPeng’s plan to double the production capacity at its factory.

In particular, XPeng announced that it signed an agreement with Zhaoqing Municipal Government and the Zhaoqing High Technology Industry Development Zone to double the site’s manufacturing capacity, “with the financial and land use support from the local government.”

Unfortunately, it was not mentioned anywhere when production capacity would reach 200,000/year.

