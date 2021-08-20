Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Autonomous Vehicles

Tesla’s New Product — Robot Hamburger Flipper

Published

As is often the case with Elon, at the end of the AI Day presentation today, there was a surprise announcement of a new product. In this case, it was a human-like robot with the FSD computer inside of it to direct its actions.

In Elon time, it will be on the market next year. In normal human time, probably two years later. Asked what kind of tasks the robot could do, it was envisioned that it could first be used for dangerous, boring, dirty work that humans do not really like (or “dangerous, repetitive, boring tasks”).

My first thought was: “hamburger flipper at McDonald’s.” It is simple, boring, dirty work in a hot environment. The robot on stage was actually a human ballet dancer. She might have been a hamburger flipper for a short time while attending the dance academy.

Besides hamburger flipper, there are many jobs that are better candidates to be taken over by a robot. Especially in industry, construction, and building, there are many jobs that are only attractive due to the pay. The videos of the activities at Giga Brandenburg or Giga Austin, shown in a time lapse, make it clear that there are many jobs ready for this type of robot.

Elon Musk was very clear about the future he envisions with these robots. Physical labor would only be for those who like it, not because it’s needed. The consequence is a Universal Basic Income. People will still need to eat. With all physical labor taken over by robots, we have to distribute the revenue of the work done by the robots in a way that society keeps functioning and serves basic human needs across society.

It is not only the labor of the less educated people that is going to be taken over by robots. Surgeons are also high on the list for replacement by robots.

This is science fiction becoming reality.

While I am retired, I wonder: Will there be a robot to take my place as a grumpy old man, commenting on the imperfect world around us?

 
Appreciate CleanTechnica’s originality? Consider becoming a CleanTechnica Member, Supporter, Technician, or Ambassador — or a patron on Patreon.
 
 
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

Grumpy old man. The best thing I did with my life was raising two kids. Only finished primary education, but when you don’t go to school, you have lots of time to read. I switched from accounting to software development and ended my career as system integrator and architect. My 2007 boss got two electric Lotus Elise cars to show policymakers the future direction of energy and transportation. And I have been looking to replace my diesel cars with electric vehicles ever since. At the end of 2019 I succeeded, I replaced my Twingo diesel for a Zoe fully electric. And putting my money where my mouth is, I have bought Tesla shares. Intend to keep them until I can trade them for a Tesla car. I added some Fastned, because driving without charging is no fun.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla AI supercomputers dojo room Tesla AI supercomputers dojo room

Autonomous Vehicles

How To Watch Tesla AI Day Livestream

Want to watch Tesla AI Day live? At the moment, it’s supposed to start in 50 minutes, and watching live is really quite simple....

7 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

How Tesla AI Day Leads to Asteroid-Mining Robots

Rather than reading this article, I do highly recommend watching the video version instead. However, for those who do not like that medium, we...

7 hours ago

Autonomous Vehicles

What Real-World AI From Tesla Could Mean

Editor’s note: Tesla AI Day is here. But many people who are super eager to see what’s revealed are leaning into their computers searching...

9 hours ago
NVIDIA A100 GPU chip NVIDIA A100 GPU chip

Autonomous Vehicles

NVIDIA: Tesla’s AI-Training Supercomputers Powered By Our GPUs

This actually isn’t breaking news — I’ve been meaning to write about it for weeks, ever since I discovered it on NVIDIA’s blog. It...

10 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.