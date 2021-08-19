Aptera Opens New Investor Website, Appears In A Fan-Made Game Mod

Recently, Aptera unveiled a new investor section of its website, and the company also showed a fan-made video of the vehicle appearing in GTA 5.

The Investor Website

Before I get started with this article, let’s get one thing completely out of the way: I’m a terrible source for investment advice. I don’t own any stonks. Not one. My net worth is negative. My credit isn’t garbage, but it’s not great, either (but it’s improved a lot since I started actually keeping a household budget two years ago). There are certainly worse places to get financial advice, but the number of better places is probably bigger. So, even if you think anything in this article is investment advice (hint: it’s not), you’re a fool to follow it.

OK, with that out of the way, I want to let readers know about a cool section of Aptera’s website. It’s dedicated to investors considering, well, investing in the company. Like the rest of the company’s new website, it looks great. Information-wise, it gets right to the point and invites you to sign up to invest, telling people that the minimum investment is $1,000 and that a share is going for $8.80 (as of this writing). It’s nice to see Aptera offer that information up front so you don’t go into the process not knowing that the $20 you dug up from the couch cushions isn’t enough.

If you scroll down, you can see the company make its case for being a good investment. For one, 10,000 people have already pre-ordered an Aptera, so the company definitely has at least some customers, and there isn’t much chance that it will start cranking out cars and have nobody to sell them to. Aptera then explains that electric vehicles are a growing trend, gives an educated guess on the market size for a vehicle like Aptera, and explains that the company overcomes two of the biggest objections to buying an EV — price and range. Finally, the site goes through the different ways the company is and will be efficient.

Further down, Aptera explains that there are perks if you invest in the company. If you invest $1000, they’ll give you a coupon code to reserve your own Aptera without having to pay the $100 reservation fee. If you invest $10,000, they’ll give you the same coupon code, plus 5% off the vehicle (up to $2500). That partially offsets what you’re putting in, but still gives the company plenty of capital to work with.

(If you don’t have $1000 to invest, but want to order one, you can use our referral code to order your Aptera and get $30 off, and that helps the company get off the ground, too)

At the bottom of the page, Aptera has the disclaimers it is required to have. You can go and read for yourself, but in sum, you shouldn’t invest in the company unless you’re willing to lose everything. “The securities offered by the company are highly speculative. Investing in shares of common stock of the company involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment.”

Keep in mind that Aptera failed before, and that was after it had come up with a working prototype, which showed up in a Star Trek film, and even at the White House. So, don’t go investing in it and come to me saying it’s my fault. You really could lose everything you put in.

Lots more information about the opportunities and risks for Aptera can be found here, in the offering circular.

Aptera Shows Up In Grand Theft Auto

While not official, and not news (this happened in 2020), it appears that an Aptera fan made a custom vehicle for GTA 5, allowing people to drive it around in a virtual world.

This isn’t the first time an Aptera appeared in a video game. An early render of the 2008 version of the car appeared in Parking Simulator as the “Concept Hybrid Car.” It didn’t look like a terribly realistic game, but it does show that wild vehicle shapes do get enough public interest to appear in things like games and movies.

There was also a thread on the Aptera forums where the poster asked Aptera to help supply specs for some sort of VR application. This didn’t happen as far as I know, but it would definitely be cool to see Apteras show up in more video games, especially VR-type games that can use a full driving simulator. It will obviously be cooler once the final car comes out to actually drive, but it could help people get a small taste today!

Feel like we helped you learn about Aptera and want to order one? Feel free to use our referral code here to get $30 off your preorder.

Featured image: screenshot of Aptera’s new investor website.

Advertisement