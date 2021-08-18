Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by David Waterworth, CleanTechnica

Cars

EVs and the Visually Impaired

Published

I have a daughter who was diagnosed with Stargardts macular dystrophy at the age of 22. She is gradually losing her sight. At the moment, she walks with a cane and still has some peripheral vision. With all of the discussion around how quiet EVs are, I asked her what her thoughts were on the matter. 

Image by David Waterworth, CleanTechnica

She tells me that some ICE vehicles are pretty hard to hear as well — on an arterial road, it doesn’t matter what the engine type is, the noise level is high. She doesn’t walk through car parks (parking lots, for any Americans in the room), as they are too dangerous for her. The majority of the time, the problem is not the vehicles, but driver inattention. When you are blind, you don’t see the blind spots. When you are blind, you are not aware that people haven’t seen you.

On a typical shopping trip, the drivers see the white cane and are quite considerate if she encounters them coming in and out of small shopping centre car parks. Main roads have controlled crossings with audio tactile prompts. Most side street crossings don’t have these. She waits until she can’t hear the traffic, then she crosses the road. Here’s the problem.

Unless the EV is fitted with an Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System (AVAS), it is possible that she will step out in front of it. Even if the sound producer does not activate until the vehicle is travelling at low speeds, it is quite likely it will give a warning sound in time. When a vehicle is turning a corner, however, it is slowing down and getting quieter but most likely won’t reach 20 km/h in time to warn a pedestrian. On Australian suburban roads, there are many instances where there is no controlled crossing and cars are travelling in excess of 40 km per hour.

Listening to my daughter talking about this and the stress that just going for a shopping trip causes her made me think that the position of Vision Australia might not go far enough. Perhaps EVs need to make some noise at suburban speeds — whatever the speed limit is: 40, 50, or even 60 km per hour.

Your thoughts?

Related: BMW M GmbH & Hans Zimmer Co-Develop The Emotionally Engaging Driving Sound For Electrified BMW M Models.

   
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

#1 most loved electric vehicle, solar energy, and battery news & analysis site in the world.

 

Support our work today!

Power CleanTechnica: $3/Month

Tesla News Solar News EV News Data Reports

Advertisement

Advertise with CleanTechnica to get your company in front of millions of monthly readers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tesla News

EV Reviews

Home Efficiency

You May Also Like

Bicycles

There Remains An Ever Lighter Footprint, Electric Micromobility & Feet

CleanTechnica focuses much of its news on cutting-edge electric cars and trucks. Yet, there is a whole world out there that is not as...

July 24, 2021

Clean Transport

A 21st-Century Transportation System That Drives Climate Action & Equitable Recovery

Originally published on NRDC Expert Blog. By Mitchell Bernard We must build the national transportation system of the future — and do it now, all...

July 17, 2021

Cars

Tesla’s Safest Vehicles Continue To Save Lives

I’m not sure if it’s Twitter’s algorithm, but I’ve seen several different threads and tweets recently about people getting into accidents and having their...

June 30, 2021

Nuclear Energy

When It Comes to Nuclear Power, “Advanced” Isn’t Always Better

Courtesy of Union Of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By Elliott Negin Nuclear power proponents have long been prone to wishful thinking. Back in 1954, Atomic Energy...

June 16, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.