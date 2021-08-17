Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica

Climate Change

US Government Rations Colorado River Water For First Time In History

For the first time since the Hoover Dam was completed, the federal government has announced cuts in the amount of water some states will receive from the Colorado River.

Published

We have been writing about it for years, the cataclysmic undoing that will occur someday when there is not enough water in the Colorado River to meet the needs of the 40 million Americans who rely on it for their drinking water and irrigation. Now someday is here.

According to the Daily Beast, the US government has declared a shortage of water on the Colorado River system for the first time in history. That declaration will trigger mandatory water cuts at Lake Mead that will primarily impact Arizona farmers. “As this inexorable seeming decline in the supply continues, the shortages that we’re beginning to see implemented are only going to increase,” says Jennifer Pitt, director of the Colorado River program. “Once we’re on that train, it’s not clear where it stops.”

So far, the shortage only affects lower basin states such as California, Nevada, and Arizona but shortages in upper basin  states such as Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico could happen as soon as next year. Lake Mead typically holds nearly 30 million acre-feet of water but currently has less than half of that because of the extended drought in the American Southwest. “The river is in uncharted territory,” says Kevin Moran, senior director of the Colorado River Program, adding that much of the river’s decline is due to climate change.

CNBC reports the Bureau of Reclamation will impose cuts in the water supplied from the Colorado River to Arizona, Nevada, and Mexico beginning in January. Arizona will take the biggest hit, with about 18% of the state’s annual apportionment set to be eliminated. Phoenix is the fastest growing city in America according to the latest census data and will be directly affected by the reduced water supply.

Earlier this summer, reservoirs in the Colorado River Basin dropped to their lowest levels on record following 22 consecutive years of drought. In just five years, Lake Mead and Lake Powell have lost 50% of their capacity. Officials expect water level in Lake Mead to be 1,066 feet by January 1. That is about nine feet below the 1,075 foot level that triggers cuts in water supply. Lake Mead was created by the construction of Hoover Dam between 1931 and 1936 and has more than 750 miles of shoreline. Arizona was the last state to tap into the Colorado River, and so it is the first to feel the pinch of reduced water supplies.

Government officials say additional actions will “likely be necessary in the very near future” as the situation worsens. More than 98% of the Western U.S. is currently in a drought, with 64% under extreme drought conditions, says CNBC.

“We are seeing the effects of climate change in the Colorado River Basin through extended drought, extreme temperatures, expansive wildfires, and in some places flooding and landslides, and now is the time to take action to respond to them,” says Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for water and science at the Department of the Interior.

Raging forest fires sweep across the land. 20 year droughts go on and on. And still the federal government provides hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies to fossil fuel companies. Reactionaries in Washington continue to kowtow to the fossil fuel benefactors. Oil and gas companies keep marching to the tune of “Drill, baby, drill” even though their activities endanger every human on Earth and those as yet unborn. Maybe Thelma and Louise had the right idea after all.

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Steve writes about the interface between technology and sustainability from his homes in Florida and Connecticut or anywhere else the Singularity may lead him. You can follow him on Twitter but not on any social media platforms run by evil overlords like Facebook.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Teams Ride Wave of Winnings to Succeed in Water Desalination Challenge

Seasoned Waves to Water Prize competitors are developing novel, wave-powered desalination devices that can provide clean drinking water to coastal and island communities as...

7 hours ago

Buildings

Cities Like Paris May Be Optimal Urban Form For Reducing Greenhouse Gas Emissions

Originally published by College of Engineering & Applied Science | University of Colorado Boulder. Researchers at CU Boulder are part of a newly published study...

1 day ago

Clean Power

The Role Of Antitrust Law In Creating Energy Democracy

Originally published at ILSR.org For this episode of the Local Energy Rules Podcast, a rebroadcast of episode 127 of the Building Local Power Podcast, host John Farrell...

2 days ago
concentrating solar power Solar Dynamics concentrating solar power Solar Dynamics

Clean Power

Solar Power To Solve Sticky Sewage Sludge Problem

With support from your friendly neighborhood sewage treatment plant, concentrating solar power finally gets moment in sun.

4 days ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.