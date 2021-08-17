Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image courtesy of Google Maps

Clean Transport

Australia’s Longest Electric Superhighway

Published

Not to be outshone by Queensland’s Electric Super Highway, the Western Australian Government has announced its own — the longest electric highway in the country, from Kununurra to Esperance. That’s a total of 3205 km. With 45 chargers placed every 200 km, there should be no range anxiety and plenty of time and opportunity to shop in regional towns.

A couple of catches might be that the highway will not be fully operational until 2024 and there are only 1,400 electric vehicles registered in Western Australia (that is one for every 1,850 people). The list of charging sites reads like the words of “I’ve Been Everywhere Man” written by an Australian, Geoff Mack, in 1959. It was a 1962 number one hit for Lucky Starr. Johnny Cash did a cover version with US place names in the ’90s.

The Western Australia government is not planning to follow the example of Victoria and introduce an EV road usage tax. Unfortunately, they are also not planning to follow the examples of other states that have introduced a range of incentives such as subsidies and tax exemptions.

Western Australia State Environment Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson says she would prefer a nationally consistent approach led by the federal government. Probably no chance of that happening, as the federal government is still pushing fossil fuels — recently spending $2.3 billion to prop up Australia’s ailing refineries.

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

green hydrogen production Australia green hydrogen production Australia

Clean Power

Australia in the Race for Green Hydrogen

There is a green gold rush going on in Australia at the moment. Billions in investment is flowing into the production of green hydrogen....

13 hours ago

Clean Power

Solar Tax Coming For Australia?

Ironically, it was John Howard, a long serving Australian Liberal (Conservative) Prime Minister, who brought in subsidies for household rooftop solar in Australia (circa...

1 day ago

Clean Power

Unlocking Renewables In Victoria

In the western parts of Victoria, rich in solar and wind resources, many solar and wind projects are stuck because of grid stability and...

1 day ago

Cars

The Kids Get It, Part 2 — An Aussie Sequel

I recently collected the cans and bottles from various family members and headed for the recycling centre. I noticed a car follow me in....

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.