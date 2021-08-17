Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
green hydrogen production Australia
Australia launches its first ever green hydrogen and fuel station, and everything is above ground (image courtesy of Hydrogen Fuels Australia).

Clean Power

Australia in the Race for Green Hydrogen

Published

There is a green gold rush going on in Australia at the moment. Billions in investment is flowing into the production of green hydrogen. Before you reach for your keyboard, let me stress this hydrogen is green. The plans include massive wind and solar farms. And I am not suggesting it is for use in cars. It will mainly be for our export partners in Asia, particularly Japan, which is pushing for a hydrogen-powered economy.

Although the vast majority of current hydrogen is grey, produced from fracked natural gas, this will be green and some of the current fossil fuel incumbents will be caught with their pants down.

Let’s start with Western Australia.

In the Pilbara, $36 billion is being invested to create the Asian Renewable Hub. Not only will they use solar and wind, but they are also planning to manufacture wind turbines on site. This is cost effective because of the huge distances involved in transporting the massive steel structures. The nearest port is 250 km away. The plan is to produce over 10 million tons of it a year using the power generated by 1743 wind turbines and 25 million solar panels. It is at least a 10 year project. They are going to need a large water source also.

A $94 billion energy hub is being proposed for the Nullarbor (no trees) Plain. This is serious money. The same companies that are behind the Pilbara project are expecting to produce 50 GW of wind and solar power to make 3.5 million tonnes a year of green hydrogen for the export of 20 million tonnes of green ammonia. The traditional owners of the land, the Mirning people, will also hold a stake creating a brighter future for their young people. 

Even BP is getting involved, recently doing a feasibility study for a green hydrogen and green ammonia project in Western Australia just north of Perth. They note that costs of production and of providing the infrastructure are still a problem.

Queensland, NSW (they’re going to be using treated wastewater as part of the process) and Tasmania are starting to get interested, but nothing like the scale of Western Australia. Not only are the states racing each other, they must also compete with the EU and the USA. Every country has the ingredients — water and wind and sun. It will be about who can scale up the fastest, who has the will and the determination.

Sources: here, here, here, here, and here.

Related story: Green Hydrogen — Where Is It Useful? Where Is It Not?

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Clean Power

Solar Tax Coming For Australia?

Ironically, it was John Howard, a long serving Australian Liberal (Conservative) Prime Minister, who brought in subsidies for household rooftop solar in Australia (circa...

15 hours ago

Clean Power

Unlocking Renewables In Victoria

In the western parts of Victoria, rich in solar and wind resources, many solar and wind projects are stuck because of grid stability and...

16 hours ago

Cars

The Kids Get It, Part 2 — An Aussie Sequel

I recently collected the cans and bottles from various family members and headed for the recycling centre. I noticed a car follow me in....

20 hours ago

Clean Power

Gas Savior Is A Dud In Australia

The global move towards LNG as a replacement for coal has led to record high prices and a stumble in world economic growth. Has...

22 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.