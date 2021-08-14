Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Image by David Waterworth

Cars

Tess Goes To The Mechanic, & The EV Transition Gets Personal

Published

Tim has looked after my two Hyundais and my classic Wolseley for the past 20 years. He has taken care of everything from regular servicing to rescuing me from the mountain when my automatic gearbox stopped working halfway up Cunningham’s Gap on the way to Warwick. I respect him and trust him. When I got interested in EVs, I tried to talk to him about it, but he wasn’t interested.

Image by David Waterworth

Now I drive a Tesla and thought we wouldn’t be seeing much of each other. No oil changes, no coil replacements, no fan blades coming off the old classic. But Tess still needs tires. So I took her in to have the back tires replaced. (Seems I have been doing too many launches.)

When I went to pick the car up, I asked the mechanic what he thought of the car. He was interested but said Tim wouldn’t let him take her for a drive, only the boss drove it. Paying the bill, I asked Tim what he thought. I got a look and a dry comment: “Very impressive.”

“How’s business?” I asked. It seems business is pretty good. Lots of work. I hope it lasts, but I doubt that it will. I’d like to help him prepare for the transition, but I don’t think he is ready to listen yet. The apprentice got talking to me later and I asked him what they are doing at TAFE. Apparently, they are training them to service an old Nissan Leaf and a Toyota Prius. I’m not sure about the details, what they do with them. 

My grandson who is 12 wants to be a mechanic. What do you say? I talk about niche markets and conversions of classic cars. How do I tell him that petrol car sales peaked in 2017 and have dropped 25% since then. His Dad is replacing the valve seals on the head of his HD (1964) Holden. He had it there on the bench in the garage. Dad is rightfully proud of his work — I was amazed, having forgotten how complicated the engine was.

There will be a need for top-notch mechanics for a long time I’m sure, just like we need large animal vets. But no so many of them.

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , ,
Written By

David Waterworth is a retired teacher who divides his time between looking after his grandchildren and trying to make sure they have a planet to live on. He owns 50 shares of Tesla [NASDAQ:TSLA].

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Tesla Service Cars JRR | CleanTechnica Tesla Service Cars JRR | CleanTechnica

Cars

The 2 Things I Love Most About Tesla Service

I’ve gotten used to the Tesla Service experience quite quickly. After almost two years of Tesla Model 3 ownership, I’ve started to forget what’s...

16 hours ago

Clean Power

NREL’s Thermoplastic Blade Research Dives Deep With Verdant Power’s Tidal Energy Turbines

National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) researchers have been exploring the use of thermoplastic composite materials for wind turbines for several years, but they have...

16 hours ago
natural power plant California natural power plant California

Fossil Fuels

I Toured “the Best Damn [Natural Gas] Plant in the Fleet.” Two Years Later It Exploded.

Originally published by Union of Concerned Scientists, The Equation. By, Mark Specht, Senior Energy Analyst Two years ago, I went on a tour of the Russell...

23 hours ago

Agriculture

10 Major Industries Ranked By Climate Action Progress

Much of industry is responding well to the biggest issue of this century, one we've jointly created over the past 300 years. But there...

23 hours ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.