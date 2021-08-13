Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Tesla Service Cars JRR | CleanTechnica
Tesla service cars. Photo by JRR, CleanTechnica.

Cars

The 2 Things I Love Most About Tesla Service

Published

I’ve gotten used to the Tesla Service experience quite quickly. After almost two years of Tesla Model 3 ownership, I’ve started to forget what’s special about it and take it for granted. But some recent stories, combined with a couple of recent service visits, got me thinking about it again. As I was thinking about it, I realized I’ve never actually written about what I love about Tesla Service so much!

Photo by Kyle Field

After two trips to the actual physical service center for minor things early on in ownership, I’ve yet to be back. Recently, though, I’ve had a couple of mobile service visits (where a Tesla technician drives to my home in a Model S service vehicle and tends to my Model 3’s needs). The first mobile visit was to replace a 12V battery that had reached the end of its life. The second one was a week ago because my trunk wouldn’t open (it still won’t open and we’re waiting for some parts to get it fixed, but that’s a story for another day).

What’s especially nice about Tesla Service — the #1 thing I like about it — is that I don’t have to worry about Tesla ripping me off to stuff some more cash in its pockets. Everyone knows the story — your local friendly mechanic is a master of getting you to spend far more money than you need for him to “fix something.” Everyone knows that you have to negotiate/haggle with these guys, but the vast majority of us don’t know how to. It’s annoying, stressful, and disheartening. No one wants to have to go get service done on their car, and the communication with the mechanic is one of the most dreadful parts of it all.

Tesla Model 3 SR+ about to get 12V battery replaced. Photo by Zach Shahan, CleanTechnica.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has said that he doesn’t want Tesla Service to be a profit center. Ideally, Tesla Service will just barely make money. Elon wants the company to offer an honest, fair price for service that just covers the cost of goods and the labor. We’ll have to come back to some of those stories at a later date.

So, yes, thing #1 is that I don’t have to worry about Tesla Service taking advantage of me or boosting its bottom line at my expense. I don’t have to negotiate with the Tesla Service technician. I can trust that Tesla has no reason to do more than it has to, and has no reason to charge more than the parts and labor cost.

The #2 thing that I also love and appreciate is that I can book service through my phone. I’ll admit that I’m not a fan of making phone calls, so it’s a relief that I can do things quickly and easily thorough the app on my phone. Tesla gives you a bunch of options to choose from on the app. You can check those out and pick the most relevant matter for your situation, or if nothing matches, you can write in a response.

True, having an app for scheduling service is not the most amazing thing in the world. But it is something I really like and appreciate.

Overall, these two benefits are a significant advantage over the old-timer system, which can inspire more people to join the EV revolution.

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Zach is tryin' to help society help itself one word at a time. He spends most of his time here on CleanTechnica as its director, chief editor, and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert. He has presented about cleantech at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao. Zach has long-term investments in Tesla [TSLA], NIO [NIO], Xpeng [XPEV], Ford [F], ChargePoint [CHPT], Amazon [AMZN], Piedmont Lithium [PLL], Lithium Americas [LAC], Albemarle Corporation [ALB], Nouveau Monde Graphite [NMGRF], Talon Metals [TLOFF], Arclight Clean Transition Corp [ACTC], and Starbucks [SBUX]. But he does not offer (explicitly or implicitly) investment advice of any sort.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Agriculture

10 Major Industries Ranked By Climate Action Progress

Much of industry is responding well to the biggest issue of this century, one we've jointly created over the past 300 years. But there...

12 hours ago

Cars

Read All About It! “US To Lead In Electric Vehicle Manufacturing”

Biden administration goals are to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from new passenger vehicle sales by more than 60% in 2030 compared to vehicles sold...

16 hours ago
Tesla Model X Crash Tesla Model X Crash

Cars

More Proof Of Teslas Being The Safest Cars: Intoxicated Underaged Driver Survives Fiery Crash

I was asked by a friend in the Tesla community to look into a Twitter thread by Austin Fire Info. The thread shared details...

1 day ago
AEM Electric Mustang Conversion Tesla Motor AEM Electric Mustang Conversion Tesla Motor

Cars

AEM Built This Tesla-Powered Mustang — Now You Can, Too!

Meet the Testang. As its name suggests, it’s a Tesla-powered Ford Mustang, and it packs the same 470 HP and 440+ lb-ft of TQ...

1 day ago

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.