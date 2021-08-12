BEVs Make Slow & Steady Progress in Queensland

The Queensland government has just released data detailing the growth of BEVs in the state’s transport fleet. While not quite an S curve, it does show slow and steady progress — almost doubling from April 2020 to April 2021. The next chart — up to June 2021 — will be even more exciting, as it will show the surge of Teslas that were delivered at the end of the second quarter. This is cumulative data.

Teslas account for about 75% of all BEV registrations. The Tesla Model 3 makes up 51%, the Model S 13%, and the Model X 10%. Several more models from Europe and China will be introduced in 2022 and we may begin to see the uptick as we move into the “S” curve of technology adoption.

The department has also released figures for the use of the QESH (Queensland Electric Super Highway). As expected, the increase shows the same trajectory as the graph above, apart from the dip when the state was locked down for covid last year. Bear in mind that QESH figures represent a very small fraction of actual charging, as most people charge at home. QESH does not include data from Tesla or other charging providers either.

Even still, QESH charging alone saves 420–493 tonnes of tailpipe emissions by using green energy, equivalent to removing 140 cars off Queensland roads. Almost 2 million km of charging was provided, equivalent to driving around Australia 132 times.

The Queensland government is currently evaluating community feedback in the process of rewriting its Zero Emission Vehicle Strategy. The ZEV strategy is part of Queensland’s plan for net zero emissions by 2050.

