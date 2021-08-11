Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

CleanTechnica
Lithium-ion batteries being fed to the shredder. Image courtesy of Li-Cycle.

Batteries

Li-Cycle Completes It Combination With Peridot Acquisition Corp.

Published

Li-Cycle, which specializes in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and is currently the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, has announced that it has completed its business combination with Peridot Acquisition corporation. This has resulted in a new stock ticker symbol for Peridot, changing from $PDAC and $PDAC.WS to $LICY and $LICY.WS. Li-Cycle will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the new tickers starting today.

Li-Cycle’s mission is to use its trademarked Spoke & Hub Technologies to create a customer-centric, end-of-life solution for lithium-ion batteries. Simultaneously, the company will be creating a secondary supply of critical battery materials. The press release added: “Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are increasingly powering our world in automotive, energy storage, consumer electronics, and other industrial and household applications. The world needs improved technology and supply chain innovations to better manage battery manufacturing waste and end-of-life batteries and to meet the rapidly growing demand for critical and scarce battery-grade raw materials through a closed-loop solution.”

Ajay Kochhar, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle stated: “Consummation of our business combination with Peridot marks a significant milestone for Li-Cycle. Peridot’s support of our mission to close the battery supply chain loop has been instrumental, and we look forward to our ongoing partnership with their team. We are well-positioned to benefit from macroeconomic tailwinds as we scale our efficient and proven commercial lithium-ion recycling technology to grow in lockstep with our customers. As the electric vehicle revolution continues to ramp up, we believe our technology will be critical for supporting the growth of e-mobility globally, while ensuring sustainability and resource efficiency.”

Tim Johnston, co-founder and Executive Chairman of Li-Cycle said: “The transaction with Peridot has provided us with the funding to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, advance our breakthrough commercial technology, and build lithium-ion recycling facilities across the globe. Our solution transforms material treated as waste into considerable value via a truly fit-for-purpose pathway, providing the essential building blocks for batteries that are in critical demand. Sustainable lithium-ion battery recycling is imperative today and we believe that further execution of our vision will ultimately contribute to more affordable products for the end consumer.”

Alan Levande, the former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Peridot and now a Non-Executive Director of the Board of Directors of Li-Cycle commented: “Li-Cycle’s innovative business model, exceptional management team, and proven, disruptive technology provides the company with a strong competitive moat that is poised to benefit from global electrification. Since announcing the transaction, the Li-Cycle team has demonstrated excellent stewardship – announcing foundational commercial agreements, bolstering the leadership team with strategic hires, strengthening the Company’s IP, and importantly, furthering progress on building out the Company’s Spoke and Hub model. We are excited to see its future successes amplified in the public markets.”

Li-Cycle rang the closing bell at the NYSE today at 4:00pm to memorialize the completion of the business combination.

     
Advertisement
 
Have a tip for CleanTechnica, want to advertise, or want to suggest a guest for our CleanTech Talk podcast? Contact us here.
In this article:, , , ,
Written By

Johnna Crider is a Louisiana native who likes crawfish, gems, minerals, EVs, and advocates for sustainability. Johnna is also the host of GettingStoned.online, a jewelry artisan and a $TSLA shareholder.

Comments
Comments

You May Also Like

Batteries

Tesla Impact Report Highlights Sustainability & Battery Recycling

The latest Impact Report from Tesla says the company is making sustainability a central part of all its business operations.

1 day ago

Batteries

RUMOR: Chinese Made Tesla “Model 2” Will Use BYD Blade Battery

The internet is buzzing with rumors that Tesla is working on a smaller car that will use LFP blade batteries from BYD.

4 days ago
ID 4 electric vehicle Volkswagen EV charging ID 4 electric vehicle Volkswagen EV charging

Cars

Volkswagen Offers “Free Lunch” With Your New ID.4 Electric Vehicle

Volkswagen leaves dieselgate behind in the dust with most affordable electric vehicle of its kind and free EV charging, too.

August 2, 2021

Batteries

Hyundai/LG Battery Factory In Indonesia, Tesla Semi Delay, Rivian Factory In UK

Hyundai and LG are planning a new battery factory in Indonesia while Tesla has pushed back the start of production for the Semi and...

August 1, 2021

Copyright © 2021 CleanTechnica. The content produced by this site is for entertainment purposes only. Opinions and comments published on this site may not be sanctioned by and do not necessarily represent the views of CleanTechnica, its owners, sponsors, affiliates, or subsidiaries.