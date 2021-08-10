Mushrooms, Generational Electric Awareness, & Tesla

In Australia, we have an expression: mushroom. It usually refers to people who don’t know what is really going on. If you get called a mushroom, it’s not a compliment. Mushrooms grow best in the dark with a good feed of manure. I wonder how many mushrooms we have driving our highways and byways.

Some people become mushrooms because ignorance is bliss, the manure is warm and comforting, and in the dark they can do what they want (they call it freedom) without being seen. Other people become mushrooms accidentally. Life is busy. If they get to watch the news, they only have time for mainstream easy-to-digest sound bites. Too tired to research, too tired to ask questions.

This might explain the phenomenon I am noticing in my conversations with my neighbors. Whether I am in the park with my grandchildren or working in my garden, I get into conversations about electric cars. They vary.

Working in my garden this morning, an elderly couple walked past and saw the Tesla in the driveway. The gentleman started raving about what a great car it was. She patiently waited for him. He drives a hybrid Toyota RAV4 but is keen to get a Tesla — he is looking forward to the “Model 2” when it comes out. Unfortunately, in Australia, Teslas are still very expensive — exchange rates, government taxes, and delivery charges add up. I was amazed at home much knowledge he had. I gave him a couple more websites to look at — including this one.

Yesterday, in the park, my grandsons joined in with some slightly older girls (around 10 years of age) and had a wonderful game of chasies. When they had finished and were having a rest, I approached their parents and asked if I could pose a couple of questions to the girls.

I asked them what they knew about electric cars. They told me that they go fast, they don’t need much petrol (Toyota has a lot to answer for), you can fill them up at special chargers at the servo. All had heard of Tesla. In contrast, the parents had heard of Tesla but knew nothing more.

We who have the time, both the young and the elderly (I am now in this latter group), need to help the tired and the time poor. How do we do this? Turn on the light of information, shovel away the bullshit of FUD, and show them the possible future.

Featured photo by Lum3n from Pexels

