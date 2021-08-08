The Boring Company In Talks With Austin & San Antonio To Build Tunnels

The Boring Company has some big plans for Austin, KXAN reports. KXAN confirmed that The Boring Company met with the City of Austin about a possible underground transportation tunnel that would go from Giga Texas to Downtown Austin.

“The City’s Development and Services Department says the company provided them a high-level introduction of the project and sought to better understand permitting requirements. A spokesperson confirmed the tunnel would go from the Gigafactory in Southeastern Travis County through Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and into downtown. She added that the discussions were preliminary and could not provide any more details.”

Wow @boringcompany met with Austin officials to build a tunnel from downtown Austin to Austin airport and Giga Texas. 🤯🤯🤯 @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/sGgdazRarX — Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) August 8, 2021

The New York Post added that economic development officials and local government agencies in San Antonio were also in talks with The Boring Company about constructing an underground transportation loop in Central Texas similar to the one that opened in Las Vegas.

Officials from the “Greater: SATX Regional Economic Partnership” along with representatives from other local agencies have been in talks with The Boring Company for around two months. The report also noted that there were various potential routes under consideration, including a loop that would link the San Antonio International Airport to downtown. The report emphasized that this is still early in the process and that no one has conducted traffic studies or gauged demand.